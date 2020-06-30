PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals Day 2 results and overall standings

Here is a look at the Day 2 results and points table of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semifinals.

Orange Rock tops the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 106 points.

PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals

The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS 2020) Semi-Finals have begun with teams that qualified from the quarterfinals stage competing against each other for a spot in the finals. The second day of the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals is over, and all 32 teams performed impressively, providing fierce competition to one another.

These teams are divided into four groups (A, B, C and D), and a total of six games are played each day. After dDay 2, the top three squads, Orange Rock, Synerge, and Megastars have the same number of total points which has happened for the first time in a PUBG Mobile tournament.

However, the difference in the damage and kills have made Orange Rock the leader in the points table with 106 points and two chicken dinners. They were followed by Synerge and Megastars, with 106 points each, respectively.

PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals Day 2 overall standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals:

#1 Orangerock - 106 points (41 kills)

#2 Synerge - 106 points (41 kills)

#3 Megastars - 106 points (39 kills)

#4 Tsm-Entity - 97 points (53 kills)

#5 UMumba Esports - 92 points (42 kills)

#6 Fnatic - 91 points (35 kills)

#7 TEAM VST - 78 points (23 kills)

#8 PGSx - 74 points (30 kills)

#9 Celtz - 71 points (24 kills)

#10 ELEMENT esports - 67 points (39 kills)

#11 LiveCraft eSports - 66 points (24 kills)

#12 Team IND - 56 points (27 kills)

#13 Team Mayhem - 55 points (20 kills)

#14 Teama GODX - 52 points (16 kills)

#15 Inside Out - 51 points (23 kills)

#16 ORB OFFICIAL - 51 points (16 kills)

#17 VSG Crawlers - 50 points (17 kills)

#18 Thanos FTW - 49 points (19 kills)

#19 DarkTangent Esports - 47 points (19 kills)

#20 AZTECS ESP - 38 points (17 kills)

#21 Powerhouse - 36 points (19 kills)

#22 Team Tamilas - 33 points (8 kills)

#23 Lets GO- 32 points (11 kills)

#24 HYP GAMING - 31 points (14 kills)

#25 TEAM XPERT - 28 points (8 kills)

#26 VikingX - 24 points (7 kills)

#27 TheCrew Esports - 22 points (8 kills)

#28 LooPSTorM - 22 points (6 kills)

#29 100cc Esports - 19 points (6 kills)

#30 4Ace Esports - 17 points (10 kills)

#31 F1 Dreamers - 14 points (8 kills)

#32 STRONG HOLD - 13 points (4 kills)

The PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals will go on till 2nd July and the top 16 teams will qualify for the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action from the PMIS 2020 on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days:

