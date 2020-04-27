PMPL 2020: Bigetron RA player calls Indian PUBG Mobile Pros ' Stream Sniping Dogs' during PMPL Scrims

Bigetron RA

PUBG Mobile recently introduced the PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 where the top 20 teams from South Asia and Southeast Asia have been fighting for a weekly prize pool of $1500. The invited teams from Southeast Asia are Bigetron RA, Morph Team, ILLUMINATE The Murder and Team Secret.

The crux of the story

On Day 2 of the scrims, Marcos Gaming rushed on Bigetron RA and Luxxy from Bigetron RA was caught saying 'stream sniping banking' that means 'stream sniping dogs' on his Facebook live stream.

Bigetron RA was able to eliminate Marcos Gaming while the former got wiped by Fnatic. One of the team members of Bigetron RA targeted the players by using the term 'stream sniping', including the word 'Indian players'.

In response, all the Indian teams shared Instagram stories and videos on the matter. 8bit Thug praised the Indian squads and wrote on his Instagram story, "Suno, ye naya India hai ghusna bhi jaanta hai, maarna bhi jaanta hai," which translates to "This is the new India. It knows how to infiltrate and also knows how to kill."

He also added that no one had learned anything from anyone, stating that it was their hard work that had brought them there.

8bit Thug Instagram

TSM-Entity Jonathan also shared a video of his 1v4 clutch on his Instagram handle that got a lot of positive feedback from other players and fans.

It was a proud moment for the Indian PUBG Mobile community, considering the extraordinary level of game-play they have been able to produce. More importantly though, they also showcased the unity they share, especially when someone points a finger at them.

PMPL 2020 Scrims Season Week 1 is over and all the 24 participating teams from South Asia and South-east Asia performed impressively, providing fierce competition to one another. After Day 3, Bigetron RA tops the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 155 points. Fnatic and TSM-Entity follow them with 150 and 138 points, respectively.

PMPL Season 3 Scrims will go on till 10th May 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel.

