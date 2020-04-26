PMPL 2020: PMPL Scrims S3 Day 3 Overall Results and Standings; Fnatic at 2nd spot

PMPL 2020 Scrims S3 Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile has introduced PMPL 2020 Scrims to keep the audience entertained during the home quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The third day of PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 is finally over. All the 24 participating teams from South Asia and South-east Asia performed impressively, providing fierce competition to one another.

The teams invited from Southeast Asia are Bigetron RA, Morph Team, ILLUMINATE The Murder, and Team Secret. After Day 3, Bigetron RA tops the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 155 points. They are followed by Fnatic and TSM-Entity with 150 and 138 points, respectively.

PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 Day 3 Overall Standings

Points Table

PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 offers a weekly prize pool of $1500. The leaderboard toppers after week 1 bag a total of $300, while the second and third-placed teams take home $1000 and $500 respectively. Here are the overall standings after Day 3 of PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3:

#1 Bigetron RA- 155 points

#2 Fnatic- 150 points

#3 TSM-Entity- 138 points

#4 ILLUMINATE The Murder- 125 points

#5 ORANGE ROCK- 114 points

#6 INES- 113 points

#7 TeamIND- 108 points

#8 Megastars- 107 points

#9 Team Tamilas- 100 points

#10 UMExRxN- 97 points

#11 Team Secret- 94 points

#12 Marcos Gaming- 88 points

#13 Morph Team- 75 points

#14 vsgCRAWLERS- 71 points

#15 GODLIKE- 68 points

#16 PowerHouse- 62 points

#17 SouL- 60 points

#18 Team Xtreme- 54 points

#19 Team HYPE- 53 points

#20 JyanMaara- 52 points

#21 DEADEYES GUY- 52 points

#22 Elementrix- 50 points

#23 Celtz- 50 points

#24 SynerGE- 42 points

Top 5 PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 Day 3 Fraggers

Top 5 Fraggers

#1 TSMentJONATHAN - 25 Kills (4522 Damage)

#2 FNCscOutOP - 21 Kills (4297 Damage)

#3 ILMN┃ aRMJoNe- 20 Kills (2708 Damage)

#4 TS┃MX┃MADTOI - 19 Kills (4545 Damage)

#5 INESxBADREV - 19 Kills (3768 Damage)

PMPL Season 3 Scrims will go on till 10th May 2020,. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action at PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel:

