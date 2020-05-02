PMPL 2020: PMPL Scrims S3 W2 day 2 overall results and standings; Megastars on 2nd spot

Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile has introduced the PMPL 2020 Scrims to keep the lovers of the game entertained during the lockdown period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The second day of the second week of the scrims is over and a total of five matches were played.

A total of 24 participating teams from South Asia and Southeast Asia have been divided into three groups (A, B, and C), and the teams of groups A and C battled it out on the second day. The teams invited from Southeast Asia this week were POWER888 ESPORT, Made in Thailand (MiTH), Aura Esport, and N.E.D Brotherhood.

After week 2 day 2, POWER888 ESPORT topped the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 138 points. They are followed by Megastars and Marcos Gaming, who have 132 and 123 points respectively.

PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 Week 2 Day 2 Standings

Results

Here are the overall standings after the second day of Week 2 of the PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3:

#1 POWER888 ESPORT- 138 points

#2 Megastars- 132 points

#3 Marcos Gaming- 123 points

#4 MiTH- 105 points

#5 vsgCRAWLERS- 96 points

#6 SynerGE- 94 points

#7 TSM-Entity- 79 points

#8 UMExRxN- 69 points

#9 TeamIND- 67 points

#10 PowerHouse- 53 points

#11 Elementrix- 53 points

#12 SouL- 52 points

#13 Team Tamilas- 48 points

#14 N.E.D. Brotherhood- 43 points

#15 Fnatic- 39 points

#16 Celtz- 31 points

Top 5 PMPL 2020 Scrims Season 3 W2 Day 2 Fraggers

Top 5 Fraggers

#1 PW88 Korpaii - 20 Kills (3708 Damage)

#2 MiTH PONDzai - 19 Kills (3627 Damage)

#3 PW88 ICEs- 18 Kills (3565 Damage)

#4 SGEted - 18 Kills (3338 Damage)

#5 SouLReGaLToS - 17 Kills (2690 Damage)

Season 3 of the PMPL 2020 Scrims offers a weekly prize pool of $3000. The leaderboard toppers after a week bag a total of $1500, while the second and third-placed teams take home $1000 and $500 respectively.

PMPL Season 3 Scrims will go on till 10th May 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel:

