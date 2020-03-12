PMPL 2020 South Asia revised dates and group announced

PMPL to start from 19th of March

PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 South Asia is now officially altered into an online event owing to an unfortunate event of the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country. The PMPL LAN event 2020, which was scheduled to start from the 12th of March in New Delhi, will now kick off from 19 of the same month. Clearing all the speculations and uncertainity regarding the event, PUBG Mobile officials have released an official statement in their social handles.

They wrote,

The health and safety of our players and staff are our first priority. Hence, we have decided to convert the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia 2020 to online event due to unforeseen circumstances related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The event will start from March 19th without our fan and audience presence as we take the well-being of our staff and players, as well as the public health very seriously. Fans and audience could enjoy the game on our YouTube channel.

We adhere to all the guidance and recommended precautionary measures as we continue to welcome you to enjoy PUBG MOBILE.

With the revised dates, the teams which were divided into 5 groups each consisting 4 teams also saw some changes. The groups for PMPL South Asia 2020 now stands as below:

Group A : TSM-ENTITY, MARCOS GAMING, TEAM HYPE, CELTZ

Group B : SOUL, TEAM TAMILAS, INES, VSGCRAWLERS

Group C : SYNERGE, MEGASTARS, JYANMAARA, UMEXRXN

Group D : IND, ORANGE ROCK, DEADEYES GUY, FNATIC

Group E : POWERHOUSE, GODLIKE, TEAM XTREME, ELEMENTRIX

According to some unofficial sources, the teams will have to play under the presence of a supervisor from NODWIN GAMING. We have also learnt that the foreign teams coming from Nepal and Bangladesh will have to play from New Delhi to eliminate the ping disadvantage thus providing an equal platform for teams to flourish in this month-long tournament to advance to the World League (unofficial sources).

This is an welcome move by PUBG officials who've decided to hold health and safety of the players and staff at their highest regard.