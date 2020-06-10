PMPL Americas 2020: Week 1 Day 3 results and overall standings

Here is how the standings looks after Day 3 of the 1st Week of PMPL Americas.

XQ Gaming has topped the chart with 182 points, followed by Tribe Gaming and Loops Esports.

PMPL Americas Week 1 Day 3 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

PMPL Americas features a total of 22 teams from North America and Latin America. The teams are currently fighting for six spots in the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020), over the course of three weeks.

The event began on the 6th of June and will wrap up on 28th June. The tournament also offers an enormous prize pool of $ 200,000 which approximately translates to Rs 1.5 crores.

The initial week of the tournament is done and the matches for the third day have alsoconcluded.

B4 Esports started and ended the day with two chicken dinners on Erangel. The second match that, was played on Miramar, was secured by Pittsburgh Knights. XQ Gaming and Team Queso won the third and fourth matches on Sanhok and Vikendi respectively.

At the end of the second day, the standings are topped by XQ Gaming with 182 points. Tribe Gaming closely follows them with 173 points.

Loops Esports is in the third position with 154 points. It is a relatively impressive fact that Loops Esports has only played ten games whereas the other two teams have completed 15 already.

PMPL Americas Standing after Week 1 Day 3

PMPL Americas Standings 1-10 at the end of Week 1 Day 3 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#1 XQ Gaming - 182 Points (69 Kills)

#2 Tribe Gaming - 173 Points (79 Kills)

#3 Loops Esports - 154 Points (72 Kills)

#4 Alpha7GG - 149 Points (53 Kills)

#5 B4 Esports - 126 Points (43 Kills)

#6 Pittsburgh Knights - 117 Points (51 Kills)

#7 Team Queso - 113 Points (37 Kills)

#8 Tempo Storm - 109 Points (53 Kills)

#9 Team Solid - 108 Points (39 Kills)

#10 Cloud9 - 107 Points (32 Kills)

PMPL Americas Standings 11-20 at the end of Week 1 Day 3 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#11 Cream Real Betis - 104 Points (42 Kills)

#12 Wildcard Gaming - 103 Points (30 Kills)

#13 Omen Elite - 101 Points (42 Kills)

#14 Enxame Gaming - 89 Points (43 Kills)

#15 Grunto Esports - 84 Points (39 Kills)

#16 Trem Carreta Furacão - 78 Points (44 Kills)

#17 CULTUBGBG - 74 Points (27 Kills)

#18 Lazarus - 60 Points (15 Kills)

#19 Ace1 - 57 Points (22 Kills)

#20 Mezexis Esports - 28 Points (9 Kills)