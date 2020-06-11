PMPL Americas 2020: Week 1, Day 4 results and overall standings

Let's take a look at the standings after Day 4 of the PUBG Mobile PMPL Americas 2020

XQ Gaming continues to be on top, and are followed by B4 Esports and Tribe Gaming

XQ Gaming maintained their lead after Day 4 of the PMPL Americas (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

PMPL America features a total of 20 teams from North and Latin America. The event began on 6th June and will go on till 28th June. The event boasts a massive prize pool of $200,000. The teams will also duke it out for the six spots at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) over the three-week tournament.

The first week of the tournament has come to an end with the conclusion of matches on Day 4.

Like Day 3, B4 Esports started off with a chicken dinner in Erangel. The second match, which was played in Miramar, was won by Wildcraft Gaming. The third and fourth matches, in Sanhok and Vikendi respectively, were picked by up Enxame Gaming and XQ Gaming respectively. Mezexis Esport secured the last game, again in Erangel.

At the end of Day 4, XQ Gaming continues to be top with 223 points. B4 Esports follows with 205 points, with Tribe Gaming in third on 200 points.

B4 Esports has played only 15 matches, whereas the other two podium teams have completed 20 matches each.

PMPL Americas Standing after Day 4

PMPL Americas Top Ten Standings at the end of Week 1, Day 4 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#1 XQ Gaming - 223 Points (86 Kills)

#2 B4 Esports - 205 Points (76 Kills)

#3 Tribe Gaming - 200 Points (87 Kills)

#4 Wildcard Gaming - 173 Points (65 Kills)

#5 Loops Esports - 171 Points (79 Kills)

#6 Team Queso - 170 Points (62 Kills)

#7 Pittsburgh Knights - 165 Points (66 Kills)

#8 Cream Real Betis - 156 Points (58 Kills)

#9 Alpha7GG - 149 Points (53 Kills)

#10 Omen Elite - 140 Points (59 Kills)

PMPL Americas Standings (11-20) at the end of Week 1, Day 4 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports/YT)

#11 Trem Carreta Furacão - 138 Points (63 Kills)

#12 Enxame Gaming - 136 Points (65 Kills)

#13 Tempo Storm - 133 Points (66 Kills)

#14 Team Solid - 108 Points (39 Kills)

#15 Cloud9 - 107 Points (32 Kills)

#16 Mezexis Esports - 96 Points (27 Kills)

#17 CULTUBGBG - 92 Points (36 Kills)

#18 Lazarus - 92 Points (30 Kills)

#19 Ace1 - 90 Points (40 Kills)

#20 Grunto Esports - 84 Points (39 Kills)

