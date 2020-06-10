Soul Sangwan: PMPL 2020 expectations, favourite teammate, Fnatic inspiration and more

A backbone of Team Soul's PUBG Mobile success, Dhruv "Sangwan" Sangwan speaks to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

From PMPL 2020 plans to his ETG substitution, Sangwan opens up about carving his own niche in the PUBG Mobile world.

Team souL's success in competitive PUBG Mobile's short two-year history has often been scripted as a squad built around Naman 'mortaL' Mathur. However as the team started to register a string of world class performances, several other superstars were unearthed from the lineup.

A picture of consistency, Team souL's Dhruv "Sangwan" Sangwan is one such monumental figure, whose prowess with the assault rifle is often heralded within India's ever-growing PUBG Mobile community. The 22-year-old can trace his roots to other games from the past decade such as Counter Strike and Mini Militia.

Sportskeeda caught up with Sangwan to discuss his plans for the PMPL Finals 2020, his journey in different organisations such as VSG Crawlers, Fnatic and favourite teammates.

Excerpts:

Soul Sangwan On PMPL 2020

Q: Outside of gaming, how were you in your studies and which field did you opt for?

A: I was an above-average student in studies. In class 12, I secured 82% and had opted for Electronics and electrical engineering (EEE) at MIT, Manipal.

Q: How was your family support initially when you started gaming?

A: When I started gaming, my family was totally against it calling it a waste of time. However, when I won my first LAN tournament with Team Fnatic i.e PMAS, they started supporting me follow my passion for gaming.

Q: Who is your inspiration in PUBG MOBILE?

A: Honestly speaking I have no such inspiration in PUBG Mobile, I just try to become a better version of myself.

Q: Who is your favorite teammate and why?

A: My favorite team-mate from Soul is Regaltos as he is very dedicated and focused while playing. He is like my younger brother because of the bond we share.

Q: Why does everyone refer you to as a “Snake” in the game?

A: People call me snake in the game from an incident in a custom room, where I had a fight with brawlers and I killed 2 or 3 players of their team, so they started calling me a snake and that's how the name carried on as I always used to kill by being prone.

Q: How was your journey from VSG Crawlers to souL?

A: So basically when I was playing in Crawlers we were at the peak of our performance, but when I returned to the team after playing PMAS with Team Fnatic, our performance dropped drastically. During mid-Jan of this year I got an offer to join Team Soul which I discussed with my fellow team-mates and finally decided to take the opportunity as I was performing very well with Team Soul.

Q: What is the turning point of your career?

A: The turning point of my career was when I won the Pubg Mobile All-Stars (PMAS) Championship with Team Fnatic. It was a complete breakthrough for me.

Q: How do you feel to be known as the hot pick of teams - Fnatic in PMAS and Soul in PMPL?

A: When I used to play in ETG Brawlers a got substitute as the 5th player of the team after the addition of Frost in the team, this thing hit me hard and motivated me to grind daily for 10 to 12 hours a day to become the best version of me.

Soon I got many opportunities - Fnatic in PMAS followed by Soul in PMPL. People started referring to me as a super substitute as I always believed that hard work always pays off.

Q: What are your expectations for PMPL Finals?

A: We are hoping to finish in the top 2 in PMPL Finals as we want to represent our nation at a global level i.e PUBG MOBILE World League. Team soul has represented the tricolor more than twice, this time I also want to be a part of it.

Q: What pushes you and your team to grind for several hours a day?

A: Our ultimate aim is to represent India at World Level and that is what motivates us to grind for 10 to 12 hours a day.

Q: How do you deal with hate dished out by the audience?

A: Whenever people spam hate comments in my live chat and Dm's, I ignore them and reply to them by showing results. They are the ones who motivate me to do better.

Q: What differences have you observed in these 3 elite organizations - vsg crawlers, Fnatic, and soul?

A: This is what I felt being a part of 3 different organizations:-

VSG Crawlers - At first we were just underdogs, it always lifted us to perform better.

Fnatic - When I played for Fnatic I only knew Ronak from the team, but then we all played as a team and outperformed our first tournament.

Soul - Being part of Soul, it feels like family as we all are together from such a long time at our gaming house.

Q: Who is your best friend in the PUBG Mobile community and why?

A: I have 3 to 4 close friends in this PUBGM Community, but I would like to mention my top 2.

Roach -He is my first best friend, we met as rivals in the fist campus championship, after that we got to know each other and became close friends.

Ketan K18- I met him in Jan 2019 when I had asked him for a slot to play his elite customs and that's how we started talking and became good friends.

Q: What are your plans for future in gaming?

A: I will be focusing on competitive gaming in PUBG MOBILE till the next 2-3 years and will surely shift to other competitive games in the future.