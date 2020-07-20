PMPL Fall Split Indonesia: Qualified and invited teams revealed

The PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero is currently underway in the East and West regions of the world. Several countries have already commenced their national tournaments to gear up for the series of tournaments that Tencent Games has lined up:

National Level Tournament (PMCO, PINC, PMNC)

PMPL( South Asia, Indonesia)

PMWL

World Championship

In Indonesia, the PUBG Mobile Indonesia National Championship (PINC) was held recently. The tournament is Indonesia's most prominent national tournament and is the first criterion of qualification for future significant tournaments.

In this article, we take a look at all the teams that have qualified or have been invited for the next season of PMPL Indonesia, i.e. PUBG Mobile Pro League Fall Split Indonesia.

Top 8 teams from the PUBG Mobile Indonesia National Championship (PINC) have progressed to the next stage, i.e. PMPL Indonesia Fall Split.

Teams qualified for PMPL Fall Split Indonesia

#1 ION Esports - 200 Points (81 Kills)

#2 Evos Esports - 195 Points (88 Kills)

#3 Kong - 158 Points (62 Kills)

#4 Voin 2k - 155 Points (73 Kills)

#5 Island of Gods - 147 Points (51 Kills)

#6 Nara Esports - 139 Points (53 Kills)

#7 Siren Esports - 136 Points (52 kills)

#8 Sumatera Utara Meta - 127 Points (54 kills)

The following teams have been invited based on their performance in PMPL Spring Split 2020.

Invited Teams

Bigetron RA

Aura Esports

Red Rocket Cosmic

Boom Esports

Morph Team

'Aerowolf LIMAX

Alter Ego

Dranix Avenger

RRQ RYU

Victim Sovers

Geek Fam

Louvre Esports

BONAFIDE

NFT ESPORTS

Onic Esports

The Pillars SLAYER

Like Indonesia, all other countries will host their national level tournaments shortly. Winners of these tournaments will qualify for the regional PMPL, which in turn will become a qualification criterion for future International competitions.

