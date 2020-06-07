PMPL SA 2020: List of all individual award winners and weekly prize distribution

PMPL SA 2020 list of all individual award winners along with the list of qualified teams.

A short description on the weekly prize distribution.

Prize distribution of PMPL league stage

The PMPL South Asia 2020 league stage ended on Sunday after three weeks of excitement and exhilaration. Orange Rock secured the first position and ended TSM | Entity's dream in the final day of the league stages.

A total of 20 teams participated in the tournament from the South Asia region (India, Nepal and Bangladesh) and performed impressively while competing fiercely against one another. Also, the top 16 teams have also been qualified for the upcoming PMPL South Asia 2020 finals. Let's take a look at the all individual award winners:

League Stage Total Prize Pool: $61,500 USD

WEEKLY AWARDS AND PRIZE DISTRIBUTION

Teams with most points per week

Week 1 - Team GodLike won the amount of $2000 USD by scoring 254 points in the first week of the league stage including 3 chicken dinners and 99 kills in 16 games.

Week 2 - TSM | Entity won the amount of $2000 USD by scoring 241 points in the last day of Week 2 of the league stage including 3 chicken dinners and 108 kills in 16 games.

Week 3 - Team Synergy won the amount of $2000 USD by scoring 256 points in the last week of the league stage including 3 chicken dinners and 112 kills in 16 games.

Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the week

Week 1 - Team GodLike's assaulter SmokieOP won the $500 USD prize for registering 28 kills with a damage of 4801 along with the 22.07 minutes of average survival.

Week 2 - From team MegaStars, Vexe won the $500 USD prize for registering 40 kills with a damage of 7715 along with the 22.07 minutes of average survival.

Week 3 - TSM | Entity's Jonathan won the $500 USD prize for registering 35 kills with a damage of 7552 along with the 23.24 minutes of average survival.

PRIZE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE POSITION HOLDERS

Top 16 teams will proceed to PMPL SA 2020 finals.

RANK 1st - 4th

#1 Orange Rock topped the PMPL tally with 657 points, including 10 chicken dinners and 241 kills in 48 games. Along with that, they also won $10,000 as prize money. They have already booked their ticket to the PMWL 2020 in the second week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League SA 2020.

#2 TSM | Entity secured the second spot in the PMPL points table with 631 points, including 8 chicken dinners and 276 kills in 48 games. Along with that, they also won $8,000 as prize money.

#3 GodLike secured the third spot in the PMPL points table with 595 points, including 9 chicken dinners and 223 kills. Along with that, they also won $6,000 as prize money.

#4 Synergy secured the third spot with 586 points, including 5 chicken dinners and 266 kills. Along with that, they also won $4,000 USD as prize money.

Rank 5th & 6th

MegaStars, Fnatic secured the 7th and 8th positions in the PMPL points table respectively. Along with that, each of them also won $3,500 prize money.

Rank 7th & 8th

Marcos Gaming, SouL secured the 7th and 8th positions in the PMPL points table respectively. Along with that, each of them also won the $2000 prize money.

Rank 9th - 12th

vsgCRAWLERS, PowerHouse, U Mumba Esports and IND secured the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th positions respectively. Along with that, each of them also won the $1500 USD prize money.

Rank 13th - 16th

Celtz, Elementrix, Team Tamilas and Team Xtreme secured the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th positions respectively. Along with that, each of them also won the $1250 USD prize money.

Rank 17th - 20th (Eliminated)

JyanMaara, Team Hype, INES and DEADEYES GUY secured the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th positions in the PMPL points table respectively. Along with that, each of them also won $1,000 USD prize money.