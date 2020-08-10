PMPL Season 2: PUBG Mobile Pro League complete schedule officially announced

The biggest PUBG Mobile tournament of the year — PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero — has concluded, with Bigetron RA and Futbolist lifting the trophies in the East and West regions, respectively. And as one chapter closes, another opens. The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) is around the corner, and the schedule for the same has been announced officially.

Hello dear fans of the competitive @PUBGMOBILE! We would like to share a lot of details about the upcoming tournaments for the PUBG MOBILE Esports scene! Visit here: https://t.co/bugAL6x2ZT pic.twitter.com/1kZoaiH406 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 9, 2020

A total of seven regions will participate in the second season of the PMPL. It will begin on the 14th of August, with the Indonesian region taking the lead. Following which PUBG Mobile Esports will conduct PMPL matches one after the other for other regions.

PUBG Mobile Pro League: PMPL Season 2 schedule

Region: Date

Indonesia: 14 August - September

Vietnam: 1 September - October

Thailand: 14 August - September

Malaysia: 19 August - September

TPE: 28 August - October

South Asia: September

America: September

The dates for the South Asia and America regions have not been specified yet. The whole of the PMPL Season 2 will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports.

PMPL official announcement

PUBG Mobile announced the event on their official esports blog:

Just like in the Spring Split of the 2020 season, the road to the PUBG MOBILE World League leads through the PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) and PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL). And both the players and fans wouldn’t have to wait long for the new beginning as both tournaments will start next week!

PUBG Mobile new points system

The officials have also tweaked the points system, which is applicable from the start of the PMPL Season 2. The match-winning team will now receive 15 points, instead of 20. The scores for runner ups of the match have been reduced by two, as seen in the image above.