PMPL South Asia 2020: Orange Rock wins Match 2 of Day 4

PMPL South Asia 2020 Day 4 Match 2 Standings

Day 4 of the PMPL South Asia 2020 PUBG Mobile tournament kickstarted on 23rd May and the broadcast for the tournament began at 6:30 PM IST.

The second PMPL match of the day took place in Erangel from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Primorsk to Kameshki, and the first play zone was formed on the northern side of the map.

PMPL: Early Game

The first play zone unfavored a bunch of teams and made it difficult for them to rotate in the zone. To gain advantage of the zone, few of them started looking for vehicles to shift in the circle.

During the rotation, Team Tamilas lost a player which got eliminated by Orange Rock Viru. The victim got killed on the spot and gave a kill point to the OR team.

Mid Game

The fully charged GodLike IGL punished a TSM Entity member by his overpowered DP 28 spray.

As none of his teammates were nearby, Jonathan failed to survive and got an exit from the game. Just after a few moments, TSM also sacrificed Clutchgod and only two players were standing alive on the ground.

Late Game

GodLike was performing outstanding even in the second match of the day, where the whole squad wiped out professional team Elementrix.

On the other hand, TSM Entity found themselves in trouble when Soul decided to raid them. In the final moments, only four teams were surviving on the battleground. Orange Rock dominated the final battle and showed a superior performance to the audience.

Top 5 players of Match 2

Stay tuned with us for the live updates of PMPL South Asia 2020