PMPL South Asia 2020 postponed due to Janta Curfew; here's the revised schedule

PUBG Mobile has rescheduled the Day 3 of PMPL South Asia to 23rd March.

PUBG Mobile has also said that further changes can be made in the schedule if the Government announces lockdown.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Day 3, which was set to commence on 21st March, has been delayed by officials. On the 19th of March, Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi announced "Janta Curfew" to take safety measures against the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Janta Curfew will be imposed on "22 March 2020", Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM.

Supporting the decision of the Indian Government and to ensure the safety of the players, PUBG Mobile has rescheduled the Day 3 of PMPL South Asia to 23rd March (Monday). PUBG Mobile stated in their official announcement:

Due to the legal sanctions imposed at present and the "Janta Curfew" on Sunday, we are postponing today's show and we expect to resume on Munday, 23 March 2020. Day three and four of our broadcast will be moved to Monday and Tuesday next week.

The officials took an appreciable action and also considered the well-being of their staff. This was also added by PUBG Mobile in their official statement.

"We will continue to work closely with the authorities while continuing to provide all our community with exciting PUBG MOBILE esports entertainment"

Here is the official announcement made by PUBG Mobile on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel:

As announced by PUBG Mobile, the further changes can be made in the schedule if the Government announces lockdown.