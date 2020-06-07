PMPL South Asia 2020: Teams qualified for PMWL 2020 revealed

The top three teams from PMPL South Asia 2020 have qualified for PMWL 2020.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Finals will start from 12th June 2020.

PMPL South Asia Teams Qualified for PMWL 2020 (Image Credits: Dot Esports)

The league stage of the PMPL South Asia 2020 is over and now the tournament will enter the final stage that will start from 12th June 2020. The top three teams from the league stage have confirmed their slots in the PMWL 2020.

The league stage went for three weeks and all the 20 teams from the South Asia region (India, Nepal and Bangladesh) played fiercely. Here is the list of teams that qualified directly for the PUBG Mobile World League.

Teams qualified for PMWL from PMPL South Asia 2020 league stage

Teams qualified for PUBG Mobile World League from PMPL SA League Stage

A total of 5 teams will qualify from PMPL South Asia 2020 for PUBG Mobile World League 2020 and three have already made the cut. The teams that topped the leaderboard and confirmed their ticket to the World League are:

#1 ORANGE ROCK: 657 points (241 kills)

#2 TSM-Entity: 631 points (276 kills)

#3 GODLIKE: 595 points (223 kills)

Along with a slot in the World League, TSM-Entity, ORANGE ROCK and GODLIKE were the winners of $10K, $8K and $6K prize money. Jonathan, from TSM-Entity, topped the overall kill leaderboard with 85 kills and 19039 damage.

PMPL South Asia League Stage Kill Leaders

Along with this, the top 16 teams will now move to the PMPL South Asia 2020 final stage while the bottom four have been eliminated. The final stage will go on for three days and the top two teams in the overall standings will join these three teams in the PMWL 2020.

The PMPL Final Stage offers a massive prize pool of $138,000 and will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel. Meanwhile, you can watch the recap of the PMPL South Asia League Stage Final Stage here:

