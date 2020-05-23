PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 4 schedule officially announced

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 4 Schedule

PMPL South Asia 2020 has started again after a scintillating day of action on the third day of week 1. Now the event is heading towards the next day of action, i.e day 4. At the end of Week 1 Day 3, TSM-Entity topped the leaderboard with 173 points and two chicken dinners. They were followed by SynerGE and U Mumba Esports with 170 and 167 points respectively.

A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh will battle in the tournament for a massive prize pool of $200,000, and a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). The complete schedule of Week 1 Day 4 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has also been announced officially by PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: PMPL 2020 Week 1 Day 4 Schedule

PMPL South Asia 2020 Revised Dates and Schedule (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

PMPL South Asia 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube Channel. There will be a total of five matches in a day, and the live stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Here is the complete PMPL South Asia 2020 schedule for Day 4 of Week 1:

Matches

Match 1: Erangel (A B C E)

Erangel (A B C E) Match 2: Sanhok (A B D E)

Sanhok (A B D E) Match 3: Vikendi (A B D E)

Vikendi (A B D E) Match 4: Erangel (A B D E)

Erangel (A B D E) Match 5: Sanhok (A B D E)

It is interesting to note that not a single game will be played on the Miramar map.

You can also watch the live stream of PMPL South Asia 2020 here:

The PMPL South Asia will go on till 14th June, and a total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile Fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

