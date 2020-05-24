PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 1 schedule officially announced

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 1 Schedule

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 is over and the event is heading towards the next week of action. At the end of Week 1, GODLIKE tops the leaderboard with 254 points and three chicken dinners. They are followed by ORANGE ROCK and TSM-Entity with 241 and 194 points respectively. SmxkieOP from GODLIKE has the most number of kills- 28 kills with a 4801 damage.

A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh will battle in the tournament for a massive prize pool of $200,000, and a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). The complete schedule of Week 2 Day 1 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has also been announced officially by PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: PMPL 2020 Week 2 Day 1 Schedule

PMPL South Asia 2020 Revised Dates and Schedule (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

PMPL South Asia 2020 will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube Channel. There will be a total of five matches in a day, and the live stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Here is the complete PMPL South Asia 2020 schedule for Day 1 of Week 2:

Matches

Match 1: Erangel (A B C D)

Erangel (A B C D) Match 2: Sanhok (A B C D)

Sanhok (A B C D) Match 3: Miramar (A B C D)

Miramar (A B C D) Match 4: Vikendi (A B C D)

Vikendi (A B C D) Match 5: Sanhok (A B D E)

You can also watch the live stream of PMPL South Asia 2020 here:

The PMPL South Asia will go on till 14th June, and a total of five teams will proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Also Read: PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 4 results and overall standings