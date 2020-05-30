PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 3 results and overall standings

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 2 Day 3 Overall Standings

PMPL South Asia 2020 or the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Day 3 of Week 2 has concluded, where a total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh are battling for a slot in PMWL 2020 and a massive prize pool of $200,000.

A total of five games were played on Day 3 of Week 2 and at the end of the day, ORANGE ROCK tops the leaderboard with 402 points and seven chicken dinners. They were followed by GODLIKE and SynerGE with 341 and 325 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings of PMPL South Asia 2020 after Day 3 of Week 2:

#1 ORANGE ROCK - 402 points (150 kills)

#2 GODLIKE - 341 points (131 kills)

#3 SynerGE - 325 points (150 kills)

#4 TSM-Entity - 324 points (143 kills)

#5 MegaStars - 321 points (123 kills)

#6 Fnatic - 301 points (106 kills)

#7 IND - 293 points (114 kills)

#8 PowerHouse - 275 points (92 kills)

#9 U Mumba Esports - 255 points (114 kills)

#10 Marcos Gaming - 226 points (91 kills)

#11 vsgCRAWLERS - 224 points (95 kills)

#12 SouL - 213 points (94 kills)

#13 Team Xtreme - 200 points (69 kills)

#14 TeamTamilas - 199 points (90 kills)

#15 Celtz - 193 points (77 kills)

#16 Elementrix - 185 points (68 kills)

#17 JyanMaara - 170 points (57 kills)

#18 INES - 168 points (62 kills)

#19 DEADEYES GUY - 157 points (62 kills)

#20 Team HYPE- 150 points (59 kills)

PMPL SA 2020 Week 2 Day 3 Overall Kill Leaders

#1 MegaVEXE - 52 kills (9638 damage)

#2 ORmaviūūū - 43 kills (8445 damage)

#3 SGEseervi - 41 kills (8141 damage)

#4 TSMenZGOD - 41 kills (7714 damage)

#5 ORDaljitsk - 40 kills (7095 damage)

#6 SGEted - 39 kills (8401 damage)

#7 SGEaustinX - 39 kills (7555 damage)

#8 PHDARK - 38 kills (9538 damage)

#9 TeamINDSlayer - 37 kills (8206 damage)

#10 UMExDestro - 37 kills (7924 damage)

PMPL South Asia is scheduled to go on till 14th June. A total of five teams would proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

