PMPL South Asia 2020: Week 3 Day 3 schedule officially announced

PUBG Mobile's complete schedule for Week 3 Day 3 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has been released on their official social media pages.

PMPL South Asia will be live-streamed on the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 3 Day 3 timing

PMPL South Asia 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed on May 22. The tournament will see a total of 20 teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh. Teams will battle for a massive prize pool of $200,000, as well as a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

The complete schedule of the Week 3 Day 3 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has now been officially announced by PUBG Mobile on their social media pages.

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 3 Day 3 Schedule

PMPL South Asia Week 3

PMPL South Asia 2020 will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel. There will be a total of five matches in a day and the live streaming will begin at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Here is the complete PMPL South Asia 2020 schedule for Day 3 of Week 3:

Live Stream Date and Time: 6 June at 6:30 PM IST

Matches

Advertisement

Match 1: Erangel [ B C D E ]

Erangel [ B C D E ] Match 2: Sanhok [ B C D E ]

Sanhok [ B C D E ] Match 3: Vikendi [ A B C E ]

Vikendi [ A B C E ] Match 4: Erangel [ A B C E ]

Erangel [ A B C E ] Match 5: Sanhok [ A B C E ]

You can also watch the live stream of PMPL South Asia 2020 here:

As per the current standings of the PMPL SA 2020, Orange Rock tops the leaderboard with 599 points and a whopping 10 chicken dinners. They are followed by TSM-Entity and SynerGE, who racked up 564 and 505 points respectively.

All the 20 teams are divided into five groups (A, B, C, D and E) and the top three squads will get a direct entry into the PMWL 2020 from the league stage. The remaining two spots will be filled up by the top two squads from the final stage.