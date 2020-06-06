PMPL South Asia 2020: Week 3 Day 3 schedule officially announced
- PUBG Mobile's complete schedule for Week 3 Day 3 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has been released on their official social media pages.
- PMPL South Asia will be live-streamed on the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel.
PMPL South Asia 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed on May 22. The tournament will see a total of 20 teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh. Teams will battle for a massive prize pool of $200,000, as well as a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).
The complete schedule of the Week 3 Day 3 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has now been officially announced by PUBG Mobile on their social media pages.
PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 3 Day 3 Schedule
PMPL South Asia 2020 will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel. There will be a total of five matches in a day and the live streaming will begin at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.
Here is the complete PMPL South Asia 2020 schedule for Day 3 of Week 3:
Live Stream Date and Time: 6 June at 6:30 PM IST
Matches
- Match 1: Erangel [ B C D E ]
- Match 2: Sanhok [ B C D E ]
- Match 3: Vikendi [ A B C E ]
- Match 4: Erangel [ A B C E ]
- Match 5: Sanhok [ A B C E ]
You can also watch the live stream of PMPL South Asia 2020 here:
As per the current standings of the PMPL SA 2020, Orange Rock tops the leaderboard with 599 points and a whopping 10 chicken dinners. They are followed by TSM-Entity and SynerGE, who racked up 564 and 505 points respectively.
All the 20 teams are divided into five groups (A, B, C, D and E) and the top three squads will get a direct entry into the PMWL 2020 from the league stage. The remaining two spots will be filled up by the top two squads from the final stage.Published 06 Jun 2020, 17:02 IST