PMPL South Asia Day 1: Biggest hits and misses

Some of the best and the worst performances from Day One of the PMPL 2020.

How well did your favorite team play on the opening day? Let's find out.

The official logo.

After the cancellation of the LAN Event and complete rescheduling, the PMPL 2020 South Asia region is finally underway. Day one of the PUBG Mobile tournament was full of action. A total of 5 matches were played. 2 of those matches were played on the Sanhok map while one each were played on the remaining three maps. Teams from groups A, B, C, and D played the first 4 games while teams from group E replaced the teams from group B for the last match.

There were many great performances on day one. Simultaneously, some teams failed to deliver on the big stage.

Hit: TSM Entity

TSM Entity entered the tournament as one of the favorites. They hit the ground running by getting the Chicken Dinner in the very first game with 19 kills. They performed consistently throughout the day and ended day one at the top of the points table with 97 points after the 5 games.

The former PMCO Regional Final winners also had the most number of kills as they bagged 42 inthe 5 games. TSM Entity has started the tournament on a high and will look to carry on the form throughout its course.

Miss: Orange Rock

One of the most balanced squads in India, team OR was expected to be among the top few teams from the word go. However, things did not go well for the team on Day 1. They could not get going in any of the 5 games. After 5 games, OR managed to get only 9 kills and a total of 20 points.

Coming into the tournament, OR would’ve been highly confident. But now they have a lot of issues to address. They will be looking to bounce back and luckily for them they have got time in this long tournament.

Hit: Fnatic

Hailed as one of the best teams based on the skil-lset of each individual, team Fnatic is one of the crowd favorites. They started slow and managed only 9 points from the first two games. But they soon found their groove and finished second in the very next match in Miramar.

Fnatic then bettered it by getting the Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner in the Vikendi game. They finished the day at second spot with 68 points and 27 kills. Fnatic and their fans will be pleased with the start they have got in this tournament.

Miss: Marcos Gaming

Marcos Gaming is considered as one of the most aggressive teams in India. But day one of the PMPL was highly disappointing for this team. In the 5 games, they managed to get just 13 kills and reach a total of 25 points. The number of kills may not seem that bad. But considering the reputation this team has, the numbers are pretty bleak.

Advertisement

Marcos Gaming had a decent final game in terms of kills as they got 6. But they only managed one placement point in that game as well. Marcos Gaming needs to step up and do it real soon. There will be a lot of discussions in their boot-camp tonight and rightly so.

Other noticeable performances:

SynerGE: Third on the overall standing charts with 35 kills.

Soul: A 15 kills Winner-Winner Chicken Dinners in the second game of the day in Sanhok. Although they managed just 3 points in the next two games.

Team Xtreme: Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner in the only game they played today ( Last game of the day and second Sanhok game).

INES: Zero kills from the 4 matches they have played thus far.