PMPL South Asia Finals 2020: Day 2 schedule announced officially

The second day of the PMPL South Asia Finals will begin on 13 June at 6:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch the live action of at the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

PMPL South Asia Finals 2020

After some nail-biting matches in the PMPL South Asia 2020 league stage, three teams have qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). The PMPL South Asia Finals is also upon us, with a total of 16 teams having qualified from the league stage. They will compete for the title and two remaining slots at PMWL 2020.

We have been witnessing some breathtaking and intense gameplay, as the PMPL South Asia Finals is underway. The schedule for Day 2 has been announced officially. Let's take a look at the PMPL South Asia Finals Day 2 fixtures.

Refer to this page for PMPL South Asia 2020 Results

Day 2 schedule of PMPL South Asia Finals 2020

The final stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League began on 12 June, and will go on for three days. Each day, a total of five matches will be conducted in third perspective mode, where 16 qualified teams will push harder to win the tournament.

Live stream date and Time: 13 June at 6:30 PM IST

Maps (Tentative)

Advertisement

Match 1: Miramar

Miramar Match 2: Vikendi

Vikendi Match 3: Erangel

Erangel Match 4: Miramar

Miramar Match 5: Vikendi

At the end of Day 1, Celtz topped the leaderboard with 71 points and a whopping chicken dinner. They were followed by Orange Rock and GodLike, both of whom racked up 62 points each.

Teams qualified for PMPL South Asia Finals 2020

Here's the list of 16 teams that will play the final stage:

Orange Rock

TSM-Entity

Godlike

SynerGE

Fnatic

Megastars

Marcos Gaming

Soul

VSG-Crawlers

Powerhouse

Umumba Esports

IND

Celtz

Elementrix

Team Tamilas

Team Xtreme

About PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020

PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 is a PUBG Mobile professional league for the South Asia region. A total of twenty teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh are competing for the $200,000 prize pool and the available five spots in PUBG Mobile World League.