PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 prize pool and format revealed

Sportskeeda takes a look at the prize pool and format of the PMPL South Asia 2020 finals.

A total of 15 matches will be played out during the PMPL South Asia 2020 finals.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 (PMPL 2020) South Asia finals are all set to start on 12th June, later this week.

A total 16 teams have qualified for the finals from PMPL South Asia league stage last week. The winner will be confirmed after three final match days, which will take place on 12th June , 13th June and 14th June respectively.

PMPL 2020 South Asia Finals Qualified Teams for finals

1.Orange Rock .

2.TSM-Entity .

3. GODLIKE

4. SynerGE

5. MEAGASTARS

6. FNATIC

7. Marcos Gaming

8. SOUL

9. VSGCRAWLERS 1

10. POWER HOUSE

11. U MUMBA ESPORTS

12. IND

13. CELTZ

14. ELEMENTRIX

15. TEAM TAMILAS

16. TEAM XTREME

Orange rock Esports, TSM-Entity and Godlike have already qualified for the PUBG Mobile World league 2020 (PMWL 2020) by virtue of securing a top three finish at the PMPL South Asia group stage.

These three teams will not be fighting for a spot in PMWL, but for a higher piece of the prize pool later this week.

PMPL South Asia finals total prize pool :- $138,500 [1,04,79,540 INR ]

RANK :- PRIZE POOL in USD :- PRIZE POOL IN INR

#1 PLACE :- $40,000 :- 3020378.00 INR [QUALIFIED FOR WORLD LEAGUE]

#2 PLACE :- $20,000 :- 1510189.00 INR [ QUALIFIED FOR WORLD LEAGUE ]

#3 PLACE :- $14,000 :-1057132.00INR

#4 PLACE :- $8,000 :- 604075.00INR

#5 PLACE :- $6,500 :- 490811.00 INR

#6 PLACE :- $6,500 :- 490811.00 INR

#7 PLACE :- $5,500 :- 415301.00 INR

#8 PLACE :- $5,500 :- 415301.00 INR

#9 PLACE :- $5,000 :- 377547.00 INR

#10 PLACE :- $5,000 :- 377547.00 INR

#11 PLACE :- $4,500 :- 339792.00 INR

#12 PLACE :- $4,500 :- 339792.00 INR

#13 PLACE :- $3,500 :-264283.00 INR

#14 PLACE :- $3,500 :- 264283.00 INR

#15 PLACE :- $2,750 :- 207650.00 INR

#16 PLACE :- $2,750 :- 207650.00 INR

PMPL South Asia Finals format

Total teams :- 16

PMWL slots - 2

Total prize :- $138,500

Total matches :- 15 ( 5 matches per day )

Maps :- 9 Erangel , 2 Miramar , 2 Vikendi and 2 sanhok

Game mode :- TPP

Event :- online

Timing :- 6:30 PM onwards