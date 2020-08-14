PMPL South Asia Season 2: Total slots, invited teams and qualifying process

The Spring Split of PUBG Mobile Esports has ended with PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero drawing to a close. PMCO 2020 has marked the beginning of the next season of PUBG Mobile Esports. For the South Asian region, PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 (PMPL S2) will commence from mid-September.

Twenty-four best teams from the area will battle it out to win the coveted tournament and progress to PUBG Mobile World League Fall Split.

Teams that were ranked 1 to 12 during the PMPL Season 1 League Stage have been directly invited to PMPL S2 South Asia. The other eight teams of PMPL S1 League Stage, ranked 13th to 20th, have been invited to take part in PUBG Mobile Club Open.

The top 5 teams from PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) India Fall Split Finals will advance to PMPL Season 2.

The top 4 top teams from PMCO South Asia, and three teams from PMCO Pakistan Fall Finals, will also qualify to PMPL S2 South Asia.

Top 12 invited teams for PMPL S2 South Asia

Invited Teams for PMPL South Asia s2

Megastars Novagodlike Orange Rock Synerge Tsm Entity Fnatic Marcos Gaming Soul Vsg Crawlers Powerhouse Umumba esports Team Ind

PMCO Fall Split India prize pool

PMCO Fall Split India Prize Pool PMCO Fall Split South Asia Prize Pool

PMCO Fall Split South Asia prize pool

PMCO Fall Split South Asia Prize Pool PMCO Fall Split Pakistan Prize Pool

PMCO Fall Split Pakistan prize pool

PMCO Fall Split Pakistan Prize Pool

New point system for PMPL Season 2

In the latest development, the developers of PUBG Mobile have announced a tweak to the point system. The changes will be applicable from the upcoming PMPL S2 South Asia. The match-winning team will now be awarded 15 points instead of 20, like in the older system.