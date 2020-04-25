PMPL Standings: PMPL 2020 South Asia S3 Day 2 Points Table

PUBG Mobile has announced season 3 of the PMPL South Asia Scrims with a much bigger prize pool to keep fans engaged during these troubled times.

After a successful couple of seasons, this edition of the scrims will feature PMPL-qualified teams from South East Asia as well, to turn the level of competition up at least a notch. The invited teams- Bigetron Esports, Morph, Illuminate The Murder, and Team Secret- will face off against the best PUBG Mobile teams from South Asia.

The top 16 teams, divided into 3 groups, will compete with each other for a weekly prize pool of $1500. The leaderboard toppers after week 1 bag a total of $300, while the second and third-placed teams will take home $1000 and $500 respectively.

Bigetron Esports made a resounding statement as to why they are one of the best teams in the world. After the end of day 2 of PMPL South Asia S3 scrims, BTR comfortably sit at the top of the leaderboards. Interestingly, all the players from BTR managed to get into the top 5 fraggers list at the end of the day's play.

Overall standings after day 2

Fnatic, a team which was highly disturbed by internal issues a week ago, made big strides towards redemption. They have five games in hand, and have already entered the top 5 spots. The team eliminated 40 opponents, securing two chicken dinners in a single day.

Sc0utOP mercilessly took down squads with sheer confidence and swagger. This display certainly comes as an indication that Fnatic's talisman is nearing his flamboyant best once again.

aRMJoNe from team ILM was adjudged the MVP of day 2 of the scrims. Bigetron Esports are followed by Illuminate The Murder and U-Mumba, who secured the second and third places respectively.

Note: Day 2 of the scrims saw only games between group A and group C being played.

Top 5 fraggers after Day 2 of PMPL South Asia S3 scrims:

Top 5 fraggers after day 2

ILMN | aRMJoNe - 20 Kills (2708 Damage)

BTR Ryzen - 18 Kills (3706 Damage)

BTR Microboy - 18 Kills (3536 Damage)

BTR Zuxxy - 16 Kills (3844 Damage)

BTR Luxxy - 15 Kills (3633 Damage)

Overall Standings after Day 2 of PMPL South Asia S3 scrims:

BIGETRON RA - 155 Points ILLUMINATE THE MURDER - 125 Points UMExRXN - 97 Points FNATIC - 90 Points MARCOS GAMING - 88 Points TSM-ENTITY - 69 Points GODLIKE - 68 Points POWERHOUSE - 62 Points SOUL - 60 Points INES - 60 Points ORANGE ROCK - 58 Points MEGASTARS - 57 Points TEAM HYPE - 53 Points JYANMARA - 52 Points TEAM SECRET - 49 Points MORPH TEAM - 48 Points TEAM IND - 42 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 34 Points ELEMENTRIX - 31 Points SYNERGE - 27 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 26 Points CELTZ - 23 Points TEAM XTREME - 19 Points DEADEYES GUY - 10 Points

The matches are being streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 6.30 PM onwards every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Don't forget to join the live-action and cheer for your favourite team.