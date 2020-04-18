PMPL Standings: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 7 Points Table

Here are the overall standings of day 7 of PMPL South Asia Scrims.

Marcos Gaming topped the table, followed by Elementrix and Megastars.

​ Overall leaders of day 7

PUBG Mobile has announced yet another season of PMPL Scrims to keep fans engaged during these troubled times. The Pro League South Asia is hosting scrims live from 6th to 17th April, with a daily prize pool of $1000.

The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams take home $200 and $100 respectively. Eventually, the team with the most points also wins a jackpot of $2000.

Forerunners to win the jackpot prize money

Team Marcos Gaming topped the overall leaderboards of Day 7 of the PMPL South Asia Scrims. They displayed an excellent mixture of aggression and calmness to frag out 41 kills post match 4.

Elementrix, who were set to become the first non-Indian team to sit at the number one spot, slipped to second place after violating the new guidelines set by the PUBG Mobile officials, prior to the start of day 7. OnTop from Elementrix switched to FPP mode while he was in smoke, in the last game played on Erangel.

Shadow from Team Marcos Gaming was the MVP of today's scrims. Team Marcos Gaming were followed by Elementrix and Megastars in the second and third places respectively. As we head to the end of the scrims phase, Megastars are likely to take home the jackpot prize money.

Top 5 fraggers after Day 7 of PMPL South Asia S2 scrims:

Top 5 fraggers of day 7

MGZeDShadow - 10 Kills (1615 Damage)

ExOntop - 10 Kills (1513 Damage)

MGZeDTheDUDE - 9 Kills (1621 Damage)

ExShagar - 9 Kills (1515 Damage)

UMExBhishma - 9 Kills (1026 Damage)

Overall Standings after Day 7 of PMPL South Asia S2 Scrims:

MARCOS GAMING - 86 Points ELEMENTRIX - 66 Points MEGASTARS - 63 Points CELTZ - 56 Points UMExRXN - 54.5 Points TEAM XTREME - 49 Points GODLIKE - 43 Points TEAM HYPE - 38 Points SYNERGE - 37 Points SOUL - 35 Points TSM-ENTITY - 32 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 32 Points TEAM IND - 30 Points ORANGE ROCK - 24 Points POWERHOUSE - 22 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 21 Points INES - 16 Points JYANMARA - 14 Points DEADEYE GUY - 13 Points FNATIC - DNP

The matches are being streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 6 PM onwards every Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Don't forget to join the live-action, and cheer for your favourite team.