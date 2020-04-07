PMPL Standings: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 2 Points Table

Here are the overall standings of PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 2.

GodLike tops the table, followed by Megastars and SynerGE.

Day 2 overall standings.

PUBG Mobile has announced yet another season of PMPL Scrims to keep fans engaged during these troubled times. The Pro League South Asia will be hosting scrims live from 6th to 17th April with a daily prize pool of $1000.

The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams take home $200 and $100, respectively. In the end, the team with the most points also win a jackpot of $2000.

Team GodLike yet again continued their impressive run in PMPL scrims, topping the overall leaderboard for the fourth time. GodLike engaged in multiple fights at one time, and in the process racked up a whopping 81 kills, most by any team till now. It was evident that we're looking to work on their gunfights.

That being said, sometimes, small, but precise performances can produce extraordinary results. This is specially true for GodLike Esports, who are already on the path to glory and are doing that little something special to stay ahead of the pack. GodLXzist fragged out 13 opponents today and led his team to victory.

The MVP of day 2 of PMPL South Asia scrims was Jonathan (17 kills). Marcos Gaming, who had excellent positioning till third game and were most likely to end up in the top three, slipped to 6th after a disappointing outing in the last game played on Erangel. Megastars came second, followed by SynerGE at third spot.

Top 5 fraggers after Day 2 of PMPL South Asia S2 scrims:

TSMentJonathan - 17 Kills (3140 Damage)

GodLXzist - 13 Kills (2153 Damage)

MGZedShadow - 13 Kills (1822 Damage)

MegaParadox - 11 Kills (1520 Damage)

MegaVexe - 10 Kills (1744 Damage)

Overall Standings after Day 2 of PMPL South Asia S2 scrims:

GODLIKE - 175 Points MEGASTARS - 138 Points SYNERGE - 121 Points TSM-ENTITY - 89 Points ELEMENTRIX - 87 Points MARCOS GAMING - 80 Points JYANMARA - 80 Points POWERHOUSE - 74 Points TEAM IND - 74 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 61 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 61 Points TEAM XTREME - 60 Points CELTZ - 57 Points ORANGE ROCK - 54 Points UMExRXN - 51 Points TEAM HYPE - 49 Points DEADEYES GUY - 40 Points SOUL - 39 Points FNATIC - 35 Points INES - 21 Points

The matches will be streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel from 6 PM onwards every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Don't forget to join the live action to cheer for your favorite team.