PMPL Standings: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 4 Points Table

Here are the overall standings of Day 4 of the PMPL South Asia Scrims.

Team IND topped the table, followed by Megastars and SouL.

Overall standings after Day 4

PUBG Mobile has announced yet another season of PMPL Scrims to keep fans engaged during these troubled times. The Pro League South Asia will be hosting scrims live from 6th to 17th April with a daily prize pool of $1000.

The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams take home $200 and $100 respectively. In the end, the team with the most points also wins a jackpot of $2000.

Forerunners to win the jackpot prize money

Team IND have topped the overall leaderboard of Day 4 of the PMPL South Asia Scrims. Insidious Esports, who have blown hot and cold in the scrims so far, have announced their return to the top of table in style. Contrary to the popular perception that this team relies heavily on placement points, Team IND has managed to pocket 40 kill points to their name, the most by any team today.

Trance from Team IND was announced the MVP of Day 4 of the Pro League Scrims. Two players from Soul (Regaltos and Viper) also sit in the list of top 5 fraggers post day 4. Team IND are followed by Megastars and SouL.

Top 5 fraggers after Day 4 of PMPL South Asia S2 scrims:

Top 5 fraggers after Day 4

TeamINDTRANCE - 13 Kills (2036 Damage)

MegaVexe - 10 Kills (1710 Damage)

SouLRegaltos - 9 Kills (2007 Damage)

Advertisement

MegaSwagXD - 9 Kills (1582 Damage)

SouLViper - 9 Kills (1113 Damage)

Overall Standings after Day 4 of PMPL South Asia S2 scrims:

TEAM IND - 94 Points MEGASTARS - 81 Points SOUL - 74 Points MARCOS GAMING - 57 Points TSM-ENTITY - 57 Points UMExRXN - 43.5 Points TEAM XTREME - 42 Points ELEMENTRIX - 41 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 40 Points FNATIC - 35 Points JYANMARA - 32 Points SYNERGE - 28 Points POWERHOUSE - 27 Points ORANGE ROCK - 27 Points TEAM HYPE - 26.5 Points DEADEYES GUY - 23 Points CELTZ - 18 Points GODLIKE - 16 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 14 Points INES - 4.5

The matches will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 6 PM onwards every Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday. Don't forget to join the live action to cheer for your favourite team.