PMPL Standings: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 5 Points Table

Here are the overall standings of day 5 of PMPL South Asia Scrims.

U-Mumba has topped the table, followed by Orange Rock and Celtz.

Overall standings after day 5

PUBG Mobile has announced yet another season of PMPL Scrims to keep fans engaged during these troubled times. The Pro League South Asia is hosting scrims live from 6th to 17th April with a daily prize pool of $1000.

The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams take home $200 and $100 respectively. In the end, the team with the most points also win a jackpot of $2000.

Summary post day 5

Team U-Mumba clinched the top spot on Day 5 of PMPL South Asia Scrims. There was stiff competition between Orange Rock and U-Mumba for the number one position, it was UME who had the last laugh. They picked off 16 opponents in the end of today's eventful day.

Mavi from Orange Rock Esports was adjudged the MVP of Day 5 scrims. Team UME were followed by Orange Rock and Celtz, who secured the second and third spot, respectively.

Top 5 fraggers after Day 5 of PMPL South Asia S2 scrims:

Top 5 fraggers after day 5

ORmavi - 11 Kills (2112 Damage)

SGEshryder - 9 Kills (1610 Damage)

TeamINDTrance - 9 Kills (1172 Damage)

FnaticSc0ut - 8 Kills (1829 Damage)

TSMentJonathan - 8 Kills (1283 Damage)

Overall Standings after Day 5 of PMPL South Asia S2 scrims:

UMExRXN - 59 Points ORANGE ROCK - 54 Points CELTZ - 51 Points TEAM IND - 47 Points TSM-ENTITY - 47 Points SYNERGE - 45 Points MEGASTARS - 45 Points GODLIKE - 44 Points POWERHOUSE - 37 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 35 Points TEAM XTREME - 34 Points FNATIC - 33 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 28 Points TEAM HYPE - 27 Points ELEMENTRIX - 24 Points JYANMARA - 23 Points MARCOS GAMING - 21 Points SOUL - 19 Points DEADEYES GUY - 15 Points INES - DNP

The matches are being streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 6 PM onwards every Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday. Don't forget to join the live action to cheer for your favourite team.