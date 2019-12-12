PMSC 2019: Day 1 schedule and live stream details announced

PMSC World Cup 2019

PMSC World Cup 2019 is just around the corner, and the top 32 star teams from various regions will be battling for the title. The Day 1 schedule of PUBG Mobile Star Championship 2019 has been officially announced and the tournament will be spread over 3 days from 12th to 14 December.

PMSC World Cup 2019 Day 1 Schedule

Schedule for Day 1 (December 12, 2019 ) :

19:30 Opening Show : Alan Walker

: Alan Walker 19:50 Match 1 (Group A): Erangel

Erangel 20:40 Match 2 (Group A): Vikendi

Vikendi 21:50 Match 3 (Group B): Erangel

Erangel 22:30 Match 4 (Group B): Vikendi

A total of eight matches will be played on the first two days, and the top 16 qualifying teams will compete in five matches at the grand finals. All the matches are expected to be hosted in TPP.

How to watch the tournaments live?

Fans who can't watch the match live at the venue can watch all the matches live on YouTube and root for their favourite teams.

Open the YouTube app or website on your device.

Go to PUBG Mobile Esports channel to find the stream or click on this link for Live stream.

Fans can also set a reminder to get notified when the broadcast starts.