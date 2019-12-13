PMSC World Cup 2019 Day 2 schedule announced

PMSC World Cup 2019

PUBG Mobile Star Challange 2019 is currently underway at Riyadh and the qualifiers are about to come to an end.The top eight teams from Groups A and B will be fighting it out at the battlegrounds of the global finals after day 2.

In Group A, 46 Loot has bagged the top spot of the leaderboard. Teams 6N and SNP have secured the second and third positions respectively. In Group B RRQ Athena has topped the leaderboard and Team Queso and Elementrix have secured the 2nd and 3rd spots.

PMSC World Cup 2019 Day 2 Schedule

The day 2 schedule of PMSC World Cup has been officially announced and the format is almost similar to that of day 1.

Schedule for Day 2 (December 13, 2019 ) :

19:30 Opening Lightning Show

19:40 Match 1 (Group B): Miramar

Miramar 20:30 Match 2 (Group B): Sanhok

Sanhok 21:40 Match 3 (Group A): Miramar

Miramar 22:20 Match 4 (Group A): Sanhok

All the matches on Day 2 will be played in Third Person Perspective. A live broadcast of the tournament will be streamed on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube Channel at 9:30 PM IST and will end on 2:00 AM IST approximately. Here's the live stream of PMSC World Cup 2019 Day 2: