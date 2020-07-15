PUBG Mobile: Teams qualified for PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 1

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East League Play Week 1 is over, and a total of 20 teams battled against each other for a spot in Week 1 of the Super Weekend. The teams were divided into five groups (A, B, C, D and E) and the top 16 teams have qualified for the PMWL 2020 Super Weekend.

Super Weekend Week 1 will start on 17th July 2020, and will go on for three days. Here's the list of teams qualified for the next stage of the tournament.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend: Qualified teams

PMWL 2020 East (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)

#1 Orange Rock - 122 points (54 kills)

#2 Bigetron RA - 114 points (46 kills)

#3 BOX Gaming - 103 points (47 kills)

#4 NoChanceTeam - 100 points (37 kills)

#5 Valdus The Murder - 92 points (37 kills)

#6 Yoodo Gank - 89 points (34 kills)

#7 GXR Celtz - 82 points (35 kills)

#8 RRQ Athena - 75 points (36 kills)

#9 King of Gamers Club - 74 points (35 kills)

#10 MegaStars - 69 points (24 kills)

#11 SynerGE - 68 points (19 kills)

#12 TSM-Entity - 66 points (32 kills)

#13 Team Secret - 55 points (22 kills)

#14 TeamIND - 54 points (19 kills)

#15 T1 - 52 points (15 kills)

#16 Reject Scarlet - 47 points (13 kills)

Unlike League Play, which followed the round robin format, the Super Weekend will follow a single lobby format, and the overall points table will decide the actual league standings and top 16 teams that will qualify for the PMWL 2020 Final Stage.

PMWL 2020 East offers a massive prize pool of $425,000 and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

