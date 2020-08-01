PMWL West 2020: Final ruling on investigation involving Loops Esports & Team Queso teaming up revealed

On 26th July 2020, during the 4th match of PMWL West Super Weekend 2 Day 3, Loops Esports and Team Queso got engaged in a fight but the former team somehow only fired a warning shot and decided not to engage their opponents.

The management, therefore, decided to do an internal investigation into the possibility of Loops Esports and Team Queso teaming up. They went through an extensive amount of data, replays and logs. After the complete investigation, PUBG Mobile has made its decision and has found Loops Esports guilty of violating the rules.

PMWL West 2020: Loops Esports Found Guilty

Loops Esports have been found guilty of violating the rules of the tournament (Image Credits: Tencent)

After the complete investigation, the management has concluded that Loops Esports knowingly tried to avoid engaging with Team Queso but did not team up with them directly.

On the other hand, Team Queso were not at all involved in this matter. Thus, all the points earned by Loops Esports on 26th July 2020 (Day 3 of the second Super Weekend) will be removed. Here's what the authorities said:

Despite there being no evidence that this interaction involved knowing collaboration between the two teams, it was clearly an instance of unsportsmanlike conduct by Loops that directly goes against the spirit of competition we stand for and, as such, the following ruling will be issued immediately: Removal of all points earned by Loops Esports on July 26th (Day 3 of the second Super Weekend)

