Pokemon Day virtual concert set to feature Post Malone, sends fans in a frenzy

The entire world was introduced to Pokemon Red and Green on February 27, 1996. Pokemon Blue was also released in the same year but on a later date. Since then, this day has been celebrated as Pokemon Day. To commemorate this day, Pokemon related events are organized all over the world.

This year, however, things are slightly different. There's a virtual concert being organized to celebrate Pokemon Day, and it will feature Post Malone.

Pokemon Day Virtual Concert featuring Post Malone

Pokémon.

Post Malone.



It’s the concert you never saw coming, Trainers.



Don’t miss your chance to be front row for the Virtual Experience on #PokemonDay!https://t.co/q8YMsliBjI pic.twitter.com/wFTuRfWQFo — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 11, 2021

This announcement sent fans in an absolute tizzy. In the teaser released by the Pokemon Company on YouTube and Twitter, Post Malone is seen holding a Pokeball in his hands.

He then transforms into a virtual character, similar to those seen in the current generation of Pokemon games.

The concert is scheduled to take place on February 27th at 7 PM ET. Fans will be able to watch this virtual concert live on the Pokemon Company's official website.

This announcement was unexpected and has sent Twitter into a frenzy. Fans are overly excited about this event.

Advertisement

Here are a few responses to the announcement on Twitter:

CAN I STREAM REACT TO THIS ON TWITCH😭?



I ADORE POKÉMON & POST MALONE THIS IS LEGIT A MATCH MADE FOR ME AAHHH — ⭐️ GamesCage - Hype Guy ⭐️ (@OnTheDownLoTho) February 11, 2021

I can’t believe this is real — Shlubbs (@IAmShlubbs) February 11, 2021

🎶 And you'll be left in the dust. Unless I stuck by ya. You're my Sunfloara. I think your love would be to much. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/bTdsSJfqMm — calzone (@calzone2C) February 11, 2021

Advertisement

The video has some nice easter eggs hidden in it as well. Post Malone wears a ring inlaid with three gems: red, green, and blue. This is a nod to the first three Pokemon games: Pokemon Red, Green, and Blue.

The video teaser has a vending machine in it which uses the Pokemon font. Post Malone's jacket sports the yellow and black theme as a nod to Pikachu. After he turns into a virtual character, Pikachu's tail is on the back of the jacket.

one of my favorite artists x my beloved pokemon??? pic.twitter.com/CbCUR51srv — antonia ”antonia“ antonia (@trustlesseyes) February 11, 2021

Omg would yall be patient and shut up, it’s pretty obvious diamond and Pearl remakes are happening just appreciate the new Pokémon album 😌 — yessir (@JustYessir) February 11, 2021

@SharnaMcC bet you can’t wait to be front for this — Alex Chester (@AC98x) February 11, 2021

To mark their 25th anniversary, the Pokemon Company will also be releasing the remake of Pokemon Snap in April.

Advertisement

Got 'em saying, WOW 🎶 — UNO (@realUNOgame) February 11, 2021

Post Malone isn't the only celebrity associated with the 25th Anniversary of Pokemon.

Katy Perry is all set to release her new single titled "Electric" as well. Other than that, there are a lot of famous brands like Levi's who are set to collaborate with the Pokemon Company on their 25th anniversary.

You got that right. I never saw it coming. — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) February 11, 2021

i was worried that they wouldn't but ah ok thank god they have a countdown timer on the Pokemon Post Malone concert .! pic.twitter.com/3mNqny1Ktn — Ana Diaz (@Pokachee) February 11, 2021

Given that Pokemon's 20th anniversary saw some major announcements, the 25th anniversary will probably be equally special.

Some major announcements can be expected with respect to the franchise. Even if there aren't any major announcements, fans can always enjoy the concert.