Pokemon Day virtual concert set to feature Post Malone, sends fans in a frenzy

The entire world was introduced to Pokemon Red and Green on February 27, 1996. Pokemon Blue was also released in the same year but on a later date. Since then, this day has been celebrated as Pokemon Day. To commemorate this day, Pokemon related events are organized all over the world.
This year, however, things are slightly different. There's a virtual concert being organized to celebrate Pokemon Day, and it will feature Post Malone.
Pokemon Day Virtual Concert featuring Post Malone
This announcement sent fans in an absolute tizzy. In the teaser released by the Pokemon Company on YouTube and Twitter, Post Malone is seen holding a Pokeball in his hands.
He then transforms into a virtual character, similar to those seen in the current generation of Pokemon games.
The concert is scheduled to take place on February 27th at 7 PM ET. Fans will be able to watch this virtual concert live on the Pokemon Company's official website.
This announcement was unexpected and has sent Twitter into a frenzy. Fans are overly excited about this event.
Here are a few responses to the announcement on Twitter:
The video has some nice easter eggs hidden in it as well. Post Malone wears a ring inlaid with three gems: red, green, and blue. This is a nod to the first three Pokemon games: Pokemon Red, Green, and Blue.
The video teaser has a vending machine in it which uses the Pokemon font. Post Malone's jacket sports the yellow and black theme as a nod to Pikachu. After he turns into a virtual character, Pikachu's tail is on the back of the jacket.
To mark their 25th anniversary, the Pokemon Company will also be releasing the remake of Pokemon Snap in April.
Post Malone isn't the only celebrity associated with the 25th Anniversary of Pokemon.
Katy Perry is all set to release her new single titled "Electric" as well. Other than that, there are a lot of famous brands like Levi's who are set to collaborate with the Pokemon Company on their 25th anniversary.
Given that Pokemon's 20th anniversary saw some major announcements, the 25th anniversary will probably be equally special.
Some major announcements can be expected with respect to the franchise. Even if there aren't any major announcements, fans can always enjoy the concert.Published 11 Feb 2021, 22:33 IST