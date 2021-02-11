Bug-type Pokemon from Kanto are some of the most iconic creatures in the entire franchise.

The likes of Butterfree, Pinsir, and Scyther are incredible Pokemon that can round out any team. In most regions, including Kanto, Bug-types are some of the first encounters found.

As with any type, there are plenty of underwhelming options. Even in the nostalgic region of Kanto, there are Bug-type Pokemon that are easily outshined by others.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Bug Pokemon from Kanto

#3 - Venomoth

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Venomoth is similar to Butterfree and Beedrill. The main difference is that it has two evolutions. From a bee, to a butterfly, to a moth, the true-to-life Bug-type Pokemon are all found in Kanto.

Simply comparing Venomoth to the other Bug-types in the region, it is pretty underwhelming. It has a pretty diverse moveset with its Poison-typing available, but it is not anything another Bug-type can't do better.

#2 - Caterpie

Image via The Pokemon Company

Many Pokemon fans will remember the first time they caught a Caterpie or when Misty freaked out over it being a disgusting bug in the anime. Caterpie is extremely popular, but it is also very underwhelming.

Yes, it evolves into Metapod which then evolves into Butterfree. Butterfree is an incredible Pokemon, but its first pre-evolution just doesn't cut it. It only learns two moves before evolving. Just like a caterpillar in real life, it is a bit boring until it becomes the butterfly.

#1 - Parasect

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

The entire Paras/Parasect evolutionary line is pretty awful. Parasect is a Bug/Grass-type Pokemon, giving it extra weaknesses, and doubling the weakness to Flying and Fire. That makes it pretty useless in battle.

Trainers have to be extra careful when putting it into battle. Its stats are not that great and its moveset can be done much better with a Venusaur or a Butterfree. As a fully evolved Pokemon, Parasect is underwhelming, that is putting it nicely.