Bug-type Pokemon have expanded so much, but it can never be forgotten that it all started in the Kanto region.

Bug-type Pokemon can be a bit creepy, but they can also be powerful. They are often seen as early game creatures and weak, but the power comes from training them to their full potential.

Some of the most notorious Bug-types come from Kanto. They may have gained evolved forms, Gigantamax forms, or Mega Evolutions, but they will always be a part of the original 151.

Top 5 Bug Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Venomoth

Venomoth is the evolved form of Venonat. It isn't the best, but it certainly makes the Top 5 over Parasect. While its stats are not wonderful, it does boast some decent speed. That, coupled with some of the status moves it can learn, and Venomoth can be a helpful member to any team.

#4 - Beedrill

Beedrill is the final evolution in the Weedle line. In Kanto, it takes a moment for Beedrill to become viable. The first couple of Gyms don't give it much room to work with in terms of showing off. After that, however, and Beedrill is a Pokemon that can put in work. There are a lot of good moves, including Poison-type moves, that Beedrill can wreck opponents with.

#3 - Pinsir

Pinsir is a terrifying Pokemon. It is a pure Bug-type, being weak to Fire, Flying, and Rock moves. In the anime, Pinsir is dangerous and able to squeeze the life out of opponents with its pincers. It has a great attack stat and can learn some interesting moves. It only can learn a handful of Bug-type moves, though. That's a bit strange.

#2 - Scyther

Scyther is just as dangerous as Pinsir, if not more. As a Bug/Flying-type, it has more weaknesses, but the damage it can do is way higher. It is extremely fast and has a high base attack stat. It can learn a variety of moves, ranging from Bug-type to Fighting-type and even some Psychic-type ones. Its ability to evolve into Scizor makes it even better.

#1 - Butterfree

Butterfree rules. Plain and simple. It still can hold its own in competitive battling and it has a place in the hearts of many. From the games to the anime, Butterfree was more than likely on everyone's team at some point. It can learn a ton of status moves that can put opponents to sleep, poison them, and so on. The types of moves it can learn are vast and Butterfree simply outshines all the other Bug-type Pokemon from Kanto.