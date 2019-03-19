×
Pokemon Go: A leak confirms Equinox 2019 details

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
16   //    19 Mar 2019, 20:32 IST

Image result for pokemon go equinox event 2019

Pokemon Go is holding an Equinox event to celebrate the first day of spring. The event will be held from today 19 March (8 PM GMT) to 26 March (8 PM GMT). The leak was provided by Gaming Intel, who have provided credible leaks before which have ended up being true.

During this event, Grass Type Pokemon will appear more frequently and they will also be featured in Raid Battles as well as in specially themed research quests. There were no other details about bonuses and features.

Interestingly enough, Solrock and Lunatone will be featured and they will be exclusive to the hemispheres. If you live in the Northern Hemisphere of the world, you will find Lunatone appearing more frequently. If you live in the Southern Hemisphere, you will find Solrock appearing more frequently.

Victreebel and Shiftry will have the ability to learn Leaf Tornado permanently. The following Pokemon will also be able to permanently learn the Poison Type move Acid Spray:

  • Arbok
  • Victreebel
  • Tentacruel
  • Muk
  • Alolan Muk
  • Quagsire
  • Qwilfish
  • Octillery
  • Swalot

There was no Equinox event in Pokemon Go in 2018. There was an Equinox event in 2017 which featured the following rewards (not nearly as cool as 2019!):

  • 2x Stardust for catching and hatching Pokemon
  • 3x XP for registering new Pokemon
  • Special 2km eggs which included Chansey, Larvitar and more

Can you believe leaks? It's easy to spread fake news and fake information but there are many angsty gamers who are willing to data mine and go out of their way to get this information before any official announcement. Niantic is yet to announce the Equinox event rewards although they have confirmed that the event will happen.

Gaming Intel has leaked the Deoxys Defense Form Raid, Alakazam Day and much more. This has given them credibility to be a reliable source for leaks. We will still need to wait for Niantic's official announcement for the exact details.

Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest video game news.

