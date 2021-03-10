Pokemon GO Beldum Incense Day: Everything players need to know

There is a lot to look forward to in Pokemon GO this week, including Beldum Incense Day.

Beldum may be the main feature of Beldum Incense Day, but Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon are the main focus of the event as a whole.

Beldum Incense Day will go live in Pokemon GO on Sunday, March 14. It will only be live for one day and will run from 11 AM local time to 5 PM local time in a given region.

Beldum is, of course, the poster child of the Beldum Incense Day event in Pokemon GO. As long as players have an incense active, Beldum will be attracted to the location.

Players also have a chance of catching a shiny Beldum. They should, therefore, catch or encounter as many as possible if they want a shiny Metagross before the event is over.

Evolving Metang, which is the second form of Beldum, will also guarantee a Metagross that knows Meteor Mash during the event hours. Meteor Mash is a community day special, so players should catch as many Beldum as possible if they want the special move.

Beldum isn't the only focus of the event, though, as Psychic and Steel-type Pokemon will be appearing every hour for players to catch.

Beldum Incense Day times and additional features in the Pokemon GO event

Incense will attract Pokemon that aren't Beldum throughout the event. Every hour, Psychic and Steel-types will alternate. Psychic-type Pokemon will be attracted to incense starting at 11 AM local time, while Steel-type Pokemon will be attracted at 12 PM local time. The cycle will continue, alternating until 5 PM local time that day.

Beldum will appear every hour due to the Pokemon being a dual Psychic and Steel-type. However, the other Pokemon in the Beldum Incense Day event will be alternating. The list of Pokemon that may be encountered is as follows:

Psychic-type Pokemon

Natu

Girafarig

Meditite

Baltoy

Munna

Steel-type Pokemon

Alolan Diglett

Magnemite

Aron

Bronzor

Shieldon

It will be extra easy for Pokemon GO players to obtain an incense item during the Beldum Incense Day event. An incense bundle will be featured for just 1 Pokecoin in the shop. Pokemon GO players still have some time to prepare until then.