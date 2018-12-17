×
Pokemon Go: Developers Niantic Are Now Valued At $4 Billion

Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
124   //    17 Dec 2018, 09:49 IST

Image result for pokemon go

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Pokemon Go founder company Niantic now has a valuation of $3.9 billion, after a venture capital funding of $200 million was raised. In 2017, Niantic raised $200 million and its valuation was about $2.7 billion.

Fortnite from Epic Games made this valuation earlier in 2018, now they're worth about $15 billion after funding. Though Epic Games had a whopping $660 million in funding, which is 3 times as much. For comparison, some of the bigger companies, Take-Two Interactive (parent company of 2K Games and Rockstar) is at $11.7 billion, Electronic Arts is at $24.2 billion and Activision Blizzard is at $36.4 billion.

So it seems like investors have faith in Pokemon Go as a game. Niantic is also working with Warner Bros. to make the Wizarding World based augmented reality game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Pokemon Go is still on the top grossing charts of games in both Android and iOS. With the recent introduction of PvP Trainer Battles, there are some players who have who flocked back into the game.

Furthermore, they have also recently added Generation 4 Pokemon and ways to obtain them as well. Since its launch in 2016, the game has received many new different types of features. Pokemon Go also ended up had users spending more time on the app than Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter and some of the other really big ones.

A little history of Niantic

Niantic first started out as an internal project at Google. Their first AR game is a game called Ingress, which at first was only available through invitation. It is a science fiction game which used the same technology where the game used a real world location for players to access.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company eventually partnered with Niantic to make the Pokemon Go game that we know and love today.

