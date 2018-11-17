×
Pokemon Go: Hatching event and Meltan Quest

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
14   //    17 Nov 2018, 17:00 IST

Meltan
Meltan

Pokemon Go updates are rolling in as we dive into Sinnoh region. This means 11 existing Pokemon will be getting a new evolution. To evolve these Pokemon, players will need candies and certain kind of stones: Sinnoh stone.

You can earn the Sinnoh stones via completing research tasks. A full 7 days research will earn you a Sinnoh stone.

Here are all the Pokemon getting a new evolution-

Budew → Roselia → Roserade

Elekid → Electabuzz → Electivire

Duskull → Dusclops → Dusknoir

Gligar → Gliscor

Magby → Magmar → Magmortar

Misdreavus → Mismagius

Murkrow → Honchkrow

Porygon → Porygon2 → Porygon-Z

Ryhorn → Rhydon → Rhyperior

Sneasel → Weavile

Togepi → Togetic → Togekiss

Hatching Event

From November 14 to 27 November trainers will be able to find "some Pokémon with evolved forms originally discovered in the Sinnoh region—such as Rhyhorn, Porygon, and Magby—will be present in 2 km Eggs!"

If you are lucky enough you can find a shiny Pokemon in the Egg.

Meltan Quest is also currently running in the game. You can get Meltan via linking your account to recently released Pokemon Let's go titles or via completing research tasks.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Community Day event in December and Niantic have planned big things for the event. In a tweet by Niantic support---"We'll be making an announcement with all of this information soon, keep an eye on the @PokemonGOApp channel for details."

The event is expected to take place in mid-December. Sliph Road correctly predicted that Chikorita will feature the September event while Cyndaquil will feature the November event.

They also predicted that Slakoth, Trapinch, and Ralts will feature soon so expect one of them to feature the December event. Whatever the case may be, fans are pretty excited about the event.



Pokemon Go
Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
