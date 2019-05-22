×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pokemon Go: New Eevolutions and more Gen 4 Pokemon's

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
Feature
5   //    22 May 2019, 20:55 IST

Via Niantic
Via Niantic

You can now evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go into its different forms! Eevee can be evolved using 25 Eevee candies. If you don't manipulate anything then the evolution will be random.

There are however different methods which will guarantee you your desired Eevolution!

If you use Mossy Lure or a Glacial Lure and then evolve your Eevee it will evolve into Lefeaon or Glaceon respectively. Make sure that you near Pokestop while the lure is active. To get Umbreon or Espeon you need to walk around 10km while Eevee selected as your buddy, depending upon day or night the Eevee will into Espeon or Umbreon.

Unfortunately, you can't evolve Eevee into Flareon, Joltean or Flaereon by any side methods. However, you can change the name of your Pokemon and get direct evolution instead following anything else!

Pyro: Flareon

Rainer: Vaporean

Sparky: Jolteon

Sakura: Espeon

Tamao: Umbreon

Advertisement

Linnea: Leafeon

Rea:- Glaceon

Along with more Eeveeloutions Niantic also added more gen 4 Pokemon such as Gible, Cherubi, Hippopotas and Burmy have also been added to the game.

There is also a week long raid running right now. The raid started on 21 May and will go on until 28 May. You can catch Bronzor and its shiny version in the tier 1 raid. There is also a chance that you can encounter Clamperl in tier 2 raid.

Burmy a bug type Pokemon is also added to the game. Much like Castform and Unkown from previous generations you can encounter different versions of Burmy. There are three different versions of Burmy which are Sand, Trash and plant. There is no clear information regarding what decides these form however some have found some pattern regarding the encounters.

Plant Cloak: Forest and greener locations

Trash Cloak: Cities and Towns

Sand Cloak: Beaches and Sandy areas

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

Tags:
Leisure Reading Pokemon Go
Advertisement
Pokemon Go: Latios, Latias and more will be available through Research Breakthroughs
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go: Glaceon, Leafeon and missing Gen 4 evolutions could be added very soon
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go: New Lunar Year Event With Bonuses & More
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go News: New Sinnoh Evolutions and Raid Balances Added With New Update
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go Update: Few Generation 4 Pokemon Now Available
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: A leak suggests surprising new Evolution in Gen 8
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go: New Gen 4 Pokemon's released along with Palkia raid
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: 6 features that we want in the game
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: 3 things we know about the Galar Region so far
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go: Data mine suggests Armored Mewtwo as a new form
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us