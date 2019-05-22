Pokemon Go: New Eevolutions and more Gen 4 Pokemon's

Via Niantic

You can now evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go into its different forms! Eevee can be evolved using 25 Eevee candies. If you don't manipulate anything then the evolution will be random.

There are however different methods which will guarantee you your desired Eevolution!

If you use Mossy Lure or a Glacial Lure and then evolve your Eevee it will evolve into Lefeaon or Glaceon respectively. Make sure that you near Pokestop while the lure is active. To get Umbreon or Espeon you need to walk around 10km while Eevee selected as your buddy, depending upon day or night the Eevee will into Espeon or Umbreon.

Unfortunately, you can't evolve Eevee into Flareon, Joltean or Flaereon by any side methods. However, you can change the name of your Pokemon and get direct evolution instead following anything else!

Pyro: Flareon

Rainer: Vaporean

Sparky: Jolteon

Sakura: Espeon

Tamao: Umbreon

Linnea: Leafeon

Rea:- Glaceon

Along with more Eeveeloutions Niantic also added more gen 4 Pokemon such as Gible, Cherubi, Hippopotas and Burmy have also been added to the game.

There is also a week long raid running right now. The raid started on 21 May and will go on until 28 May. You can catch Bronzor and its shiny version in the tier 1 raid. There is also a chance that you can encounter Clamperl in tier 2 raid.

Burmy a bug type Pokemon is also added to the game. Much like Castform and Unkown from previous generations you can encounter different versions of Burmy. There are three different versions of Burmy which are Sand, Trash and plant. There is no clear information regarding what decides these form however some have found some pattern regarding the encounters.

Plant Cloak: Forest and greener locations

Trash Cloak: Cities and Towns

Sand Cloak: Beaches and Sandy areas

