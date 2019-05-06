Pokemon Go: Players reporting disappeared accounts and login issues

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 // 06 May 2019, 19:13 IST

Pokemon Go players have reported a major login issue that is happening today on the app. Although login issues have always plagued Pokemon Go once in a while, they are usually fixed quickly because of minor server issues in Niantic.

This time, however, things are different. Players are reporting missing accounts and accounts getting deleted entirely. What's worse is that it has also hit high-level accounts such as Level 40 accounts.

Players who are familiar with Pokemon Go's levelling system know how much effort it takes to get there. This is the error that hits the affected accounts.

From Reddit user: /u/ eloquentia

What can I do if this happens to me?

If you've been hit with this bug, the first thing you need to try to do is delete the app and install it again. If it starts a new game, don't proceed. If that still doesn't work, you will have to contact Niantic and hopefully, they will help you get your account back.

Can I recover the account?

This isn't the first time such a bug has happened. When it happened previously, accounts were recovered with ease. Niantic also has database backups to help restore but there may be a limitation on how much progress they can recover. You may lose a day or two worths progress.

It's important to note that you should not continue with the new game and catch a Pokemon. This has been known to override data entirely which is pretty ridiculous.

Has Niantic acknowledged the issue?

At this moment, Niantic has not publicly acknowledged the issue. It will be in their best interests to do so soon and rectify the problem. The players affected with this include Level 40 high-level accounts and these players have spent real money on the game.

Hopefully, Niantic can resolve it and recover accounts or at least provide compensation for those who have permanently lost their data.

