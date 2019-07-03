Pokemon Go: Returning Player? Get back into the game with Jump-Start Research Tasks

Pokemon Go is celebrating its third anniversary with tons of rewards and bonuses. One of these rewards is for players who haven't played the game in a while and are looking to get back into the game. These include XP bonuses, Stardust and rare Pokemon encounters. That's where Jump-Start Research comes in.

Active players can also participate in the Jump-Start Research to get rewards. You can also get Shiny Alolan Pokemon in the Wild, trading costs 1/4th the amount of normal Stardust and you also get more Pokeballs for Raid Battles.

Here are the 6 phases of the Jump-Start Research and the rewards:

Jump-Start Research 1/6

Make a new friend - 5,000 XP

Catch 3 Pokemon with Weather Boost - 5,000 XP

Hatch an Egg - 5,000 XP

Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, Dratini Encounter, 15,000 Stardust

Jump-Start Research 2/6

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy - 30 Dratini Candy

Take a snapshot of Dratini - 30 Dratini Candy

Evolve a Dratini - 10,000 XP

Rewards: Premium Raid Pass, 15,000 Stardust, 2 Lucky Eggs

Jump-Start Research 3/6

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 15,000 XP

Battle another Trainer in the Great League - 15,000 XP

Battle in a Raid - 15,000 XP

Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, 15,000 XP, 2 Star Piece

Jump-Start Research 4/6

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - Chimchar encounter

Catch a Legendary from either a Research Breakthrough or Raid - Piplup encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs - Turtwig encounter

Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, Shiny Eevee Encounter, 15,000 Stardust

Jump-Start Research 5/6

Take a snapshot of Eevee - 30,000 XP

Send 5 gifts to friends - 30,000 XP

Trade 3 Pokemon - 30,000 XP

Rewards: Lapras Encounter, 30,000 XP, 2 Lucky Eggs

Jump-Start Research 6/6

Make a New Friend - 60 Dratini candy

Win a level 3 or higher Raid - 60 Dratini candy

Evolve a Dragonair - 100,000 XP

Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs. 100,000 XP, 15,000 Stardust

