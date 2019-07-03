×
Pokemon Go: Returning Player? Get back into the game with Jump-Start Research Tasks

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
6   //    03 Jul 2019, 22:49 IST


Pokemon Go is celebrating its third anniversary with tons of rewards and bonuses. One of these rewards is for players who haven't played the game in a while and are looking to get back into the game. These include XP bonuses, Stardust and rare Pokemon encounters. That's where Jump-Start Research comes in.

Active players can also participate in the Jump-Start Research to get rewards. You can also get Shiny Alolan Pokemon in the Wild, trading costs 1/4th the amount of normal Stardust and you also get more Pokeballs for Raid Battles.

Here are the 6 phases of the Jump-Start Research and the rewards:


Jump-Start Research 1/6

  • Make a new friend - 5,000 XP
  • Catch 3 Pokemon with Weather Boost - 5,000 XP
  • Hatch an Egg - 5,000 XP
  • Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, Dratini Encounter, 15,000 Stardust

Jump-Start Research 2/6

  • Earn a Candy walking with your buddy - 30 Dratini Candy
  • Take a snapshot of Dratini - 30 Dratini Candy
  • Evolve a Dratini - 10,000 XP
  • Rewards: Premium Raid Pass, 15,000 Stardust, 2 Lucky Eggs

Jump-Start Research 3/6

  • Power up Pokemon 10 times - 15,000 XP
  • Battle another Trainer in the Great League - 15,000 XP
  • Battle in a Raid - 15,000 XP
  • Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, 15,000 XP, 2 Star Piece

Jump-Start Research 4/6

  • Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - Chimchar encounter
  • Catch a Legendary from either a Research Breakthrough or Raid - Piplup encounter
  • Hatch 3 Eggs - Turtwig encounter
  • Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, Shiny Eevee Encounter, 15,000 Stardust

Jump-Start Research 5/6

  • Take a snapshot of Eevee - 30,000 XP
  • Send 5 gifts to friends - 30,000 XP
  • Trade 3 Pokemon - 30,000 XP
  • Rewards: Lapras Encounter, 30,000 XP, 2 Lucky Eggs

Jump-Start Research 6/6

  • Make a New Friend - 60 Dratini candy
  • Win a level 3 or higher Raid - 60 Dratini candy
  • Evolve a Dragonair - 100,000 XP
  • Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs. 100,000 XP, 15,000 Stardust

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.

Tags:
Pokemon Go
