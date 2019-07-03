Pokemon Go: Returning Player? Get back into the game with Jump-Start Research Tasks
6 // 03 Jul 2019, 22:49 IST
Pokemon Go is celebrating its third anniversary with tons of rewards and bonuses. One of these rewards is for players who haven't played the game in a while and are looking to get back into the game. These include XP bonuses, Stardust and rare Pokemon encounters. That's where Jump-Start Research comes in.
Active players can also participate in the Jump-Start Research to get rewards. You can also get Shiny Alolan Pokemon in the Wild, trading costs 1/4th the amount of normal Stardust and you also get more Pokeballs for Raid Battles.
Here are the 6 phases of the Jump-Start Research and the rewards:
Jump-Start Research 1/6
- Make a new friend - 5,000 XP
- Catch 3 Pokemon with Weather Boost - 5,000 XP
- Hatch an Egg - 5,000 XP
- Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, Dratini Encounter, 15,000 Stardust
Jump-Start Research 2/6
- Earn a Candy walking with your buddy - 30 Dratini Candy
- Take a snapshot of Dratini - 30 Dratini Candy
- Evolve a Dratini - 10,000 XP
- Rewards: Premium Raid Pass, 15,000 Stardust, 2 Lucky Eggs
Jump-Start Research 3/6
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 15,000 XP
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League - 15,000 XP
- Battle in a Raid - 15,000 XP
- Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, 15,000 XP, 2 Star Piece
Jump-Start Research 4/6
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - Chimchar encounter
- Catch a Legendary from either a Research Breakthrough or Raid - Piplup encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs - Turtwig encounter
- Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, Shiny Eevee Encounter, 15,000 Stardust
Jump-Start Research 5/6
- Take a snapshot of Eevee - 30,000 XP
- Send 5 gifts to friends - 30,000 XP
- Trade 3 Pokemon - 30,000 XP
- Rewards: Lapras Encounter, 30,000 XP, 2 Lucky Eggs
Jump-Start Research 6/6
- Make a New Friend - 60 Dratini candy
- Win a level 3 or higher Raid - 60 Dratini candy
- Evolve a Dragonair - 100,000 XP
- Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs. 100,000 XP, 15,000 Stardust
