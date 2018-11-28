×
Pokemon Go Update: Top Pokemon, Special Moves to be Part of Upcoming Community Day

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
News
39   //    28 Nov 2018, 17:29 IST

Pokemon Go: Community Event December

Pokemon Go December community day has been revealed! And why is it a even greater news? Because this community day will last more than just a day. The event is lasting almost 3 days, from Friday, November 30 1 PM Pacific Standard Time to Sunday, December 2, 11 PM PST.

If you have missed out on previous community days this is your time to rise and shine. During this community day event, every Pokemon from Pokemon Go community day will appear frequently in the wild for players to encounter and catch.

Here is the full list of pokemon you will encounter during the event:

  • Bulbasaur
  • Charmander
  • Squirtle
  • Pikachu
  • Eevee
  • Dratini
  • Chikorita
  • Cyndaquil
  • Mareep
  • Larvitar
  • Beldum

Another special advantage of the event is the Special Moves. Special Moves previously featured in the community events of 2018 will be available for everyone again.

Bonuses of the event are:

1.      Double Catch XP

2.      Double Catch Stardust

3.      Double Incubator Effectiveness

In order to celebrate a year of fantastic community events, Niantic decided to make the year-end event a little special as they offered all the Pokemon from previous events. Not only just the pokemon but also all the featured moves from each community day will be available again just during the Community Event for your evolved pokemon to get them!

Additionally, there will be also a special bonus window for 3 hours in every region:

Special Bonus Date + Time
Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: December 1, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. UTC (GMT +0)
The Americas and Greenland: December 1, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8)
Asia-Pacific: December 2, 2018, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST (GMT +9)

This also means more shiny pokemon. During each community event, the odds of encountering a shiny pokemon went higher than normal, following that logic this community day event which is bigger than any of the past community day event has a higher chance of getting shiny pokemon. With so many pokemon appearing around you there has to be that one shiny pokemon you still want.

Pokemon Go
Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Gaming Enthusiast, E-Sports blogger, Dota2 Addict, Mountaineer. ‘’The most dangerous thing you can do in life is play it safe.’’ – Casey Neistat
