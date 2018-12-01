×
Pokemon Go Update: Trainer Battles Announced for Pokemon Go!

Gautam Nath
26   //    01 Dec 2018, 17:42 IST

Pokemon Go: Trainer Battles coming soon!
The long-awaited feature that Pokemon Go players have been begging for is finally happening! PvP Trainer Battles will be coming soon to Pokemon Go. Niantic announced the update on Twitter with a few details. However, there has not been a release date for when the patch will be out.

Players have been asking for the feature since the game was released in 2016. The player base since then has dropped and been inconsistent. But with the addition of new Pokemon, adding a friends list and trading, among the other updates they have made in 2018, there have been many players returning to the game.


To ensure balanced gameplay between battles and players, there will be three different Trainer Battle Leagues: Great, Ultra, and Master. The leagues are distinguished by the average Pokemon Combat Points (CP) of each Pokemon the player owns. The Great League will allow a cap fo 1500 CP per Pokemon, Ultra at 2500 CP per Pokemon and Master League has no cap limit.


Players are only allowed to have three Pokemon in their party for Trainer Battles. Players may not be able to win by just maxing out CPs in each league. PvP Trainer Battles require strategic thinking and choosing the right kind of Pokemon to add to your party and which will serve you best.

There has been a vast array of new Pokemon being added in the past two and a half years that the game has been out, coupled with other features. We are finally seeing a competitive mode for the first time in the game's history, a feature that was so iconic to the Pokemon games this game got its inspirations from. There are still not many other details such as how players can access the leagues or if there are any other league rules which have not been announced yet.

