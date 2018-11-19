×
Pokemon: Let's Go; Catch combos improve chances of catching Shiny Pokemon

Kredy
ANALYST
News
18   //    19 Nov 2018, 14:06 IST

Image Courtesy: The Pokemon Company
Image Courtesy: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Let's Go: Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go: Eevee are the first instalments of the list of Pokemon RPG games for the Nintendo Switch platform. Both the versions hit the stores on 16 November 2018 and feature deep integration with Pokemon Go - the AR-focused mobile game.

The company behind the franchise has confirmed that Shiny Pokemon will feature in both the versions; however, the odds of finding one right away are remarkably low. Shiny Pokemon are just like regular Pokemon and offer no additional benefits during battle, but the subtle change in their appearance makes them a favourite among Pokemon trainers.

Nevertheless, despite the extremely low odds of encountering a Shiny Pokemon, one could still get their hands on one of these coveted creatures by performing a couple of actions.

Performing catch combos is the most effective way to boost your odds of encountering a rare Shiny Pokemon. Catch combo is a unique mechanism that is present in both the Pokemon Let's Go games that keep track of the number of times an individual as captured the same creature. For instance, capturing Weedle successively six times gives the player a catch combo of value 6.

It is observed that the maximum chances of capturing a Shiny Pokemon occur when the player has a catch combo of 31 or higher.

With the way the game is made, breaking a combo by accident is a rare occasion. However, one should remember that capturing a different Pokemon or failing to catch the combo creature breaks the counter.

Additional ways of improving Shiny Pokemon encounter rate include using the Pokemon Lures or equipping the Shiny Charm item. The usage of Pokemon Lures increases the chances of encountering all types of Pokemon and not only the Shiny versions.

Furthermore, one could also transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go, which includes the transfer of Shiny Pokemon. Pokemon Go enthusiasts might find this a simpler way to acquire Shiny Pokemon in both Pikachu and Eevee versions.

Pokemon Go
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
