×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Pokemon Let's Go: Pikachu and Eevee versions to feature exclusive Pokemon

Kredy
ANALYST
News
14   //    18 Nov 2018, 11:20 IST

Image Courtesy: The Pokemon Company
Image Courtesy: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee! hit the stores on 16 November 2018 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Both of these games are improved remakers of the 1998 original Pokemon Yellow. Moreover, the two versions are the first Pokemon RPG games launched on the Nintendo Switch platform.

Both the games are set in the Kanto region and will feature all the original 151 Pokemon along with a slew of other additions from the Alola region.

As two version's of the game are released to the public, all the Pokemon trainers around the globe will be left spoilt for choice for both these versions include independent features, which cover special moves and exclusive Pokemon. The exclusive Pokemon available on both the versions are available below:

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu Exclusives:

  • Sandshrew
  • Oddish
  • Gloom
  • Sandslash
  • Vileplume
  • Mankey
  • Muk
  • Scyther
  • Primeape
  • Growlithe
  • Grimer

Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee Exclusives:

  • Ekans
  • Arbok
  • Vulpix
  • Ninetales
  • Bellsprout
  • Weepinbell
  • Meowth
  • Victreebell
  • Pinsir
  • Koffing
  • Weezing

Additionally, the Pikachu version includes Arcane (evolves from Growlithe) while the Eevee version includes Persian (evolves from Meowth). Both these Pokemon are not entirely exclusive as players could collect either one Arcane or one Persian by completing a specific mission in the game.

However, one should note that while both the games feature a host of exclusive Pokemon, one could still get a hold of them via in-game trading or via Pokemon Go. Trainers could transfer the Pokemon that they had caught on Pokemon Go to the version of their choosing. This makes the selection of a game version less of a worry, but players who do not engage themselves in the world of Pokemon Go must make a choice before purchasing the latest Pokemon RPG game.

If capturing the exclusive Pokemon is not a priority or you extensively play Pokemon Go, getting either versions shouldn't hamper your overall gameplay experience. It only boils down to your preference for either Pikachu or Eevee.

Get the latest Gaming News at Sportskeeda.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pokemon Go
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
Pokémon Let's Go: Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go...
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go: Hatching event and Meltan Quest
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Pokemon Go Update improves in-game...
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Valiant Hearts - The Great War is out...
RELATED STORY
Buckle up Harry Potter Fans, the new game is coming!
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: 9 new things in Just Cause 4
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: Everything you need to know about the Wooooo!...
RELATED STORY
6 Scariest PS4 games to play on this Halloween 
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Strikers To Feature in the...
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: PUBG is finally coming to PlayStation with...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us