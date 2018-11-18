Pokemon Let's Go: Pikachu and Eevee versions to feature exclusive Pokemon

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee! hit the stores on 16 November 2018 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Both of these games are improved remakers of the 1998 original Pokemon Yellow. Moreover, the two versions are the first Pokemon RPG games launched on the Nintendo Switch platform.

Both the games are set in the Kanto region and will feature all the original 151 Pokemon along with a slew of other additions from the Alola region.

As two version's of the game are released to the public, all the Pokemon trainers around the globe will be left spoilt for choice for both these versions include independent features, which cover special moves and exclusive Pokemon. The exclusive Pokemon available on both the versions are available below:

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu Exclusives:

Sandshrew

Oddish

Gloom

Sandslash

Vileplume

Mankey

Muk

Scyther

Primeape

Growlithe

Grimer

Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee Exclusives:

Ekans

Arbok

Vulpix

Ninetales

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Meowth

Victreebell

Pinsir

Koffing

Weezing

Additionally, the Pikachu version includes Arcane (evolves from Growlithe) while the Eevee version includes Persian (evolves from Meowth). Both these Pokemon are not entirely exclusive as players could collect either one Arcane or one Persian by completing a specific mission in the game.

However, one should note that while both the games feature a host of exclusive Pokemon, one could still get a hold of them via in-game trading or via Pokemon Go. Trainers could transfer the Pokemon that they had caught on Pokemon Go to the version of their choosing. This makes the selection of a game version less of a worry, but players who do not engage themselves in the world of Pokemon Go must make a choice before purchasing the latest Pokemon RPG game.

If capturing the exclusive Pokemon is not a priority or you extensively play Pokemon Go, getting either versions shouldn't hamper your overall gameplay experience. It only boils down to your preference for either Pikachu or Eevee.

