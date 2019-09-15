Pokemon Masters handing out 6000 free gems as compensation

If you play Pokemon Masters and are short on gems, you are in for a treat. Apparently there was a small bug in-game which led to some confusion. As a result, DeNa is handing free gems to everyone irrespective of your progress in the game.

Pokemon Master is garnering a lot of players in the past few weeks. The game is engaging and fun at the same time. Pokemon Masters is a Gacha game which means you recruit characters by using the free gems or the paid gems. You can earn free gems via story mode and limited-time events. These characters speed up your progress depending upon their rarity.

However, many players are struggling (especially F2P) to complete the end game stuff due to a lack of top-tier characters. There are certain challenges where specific units are required. They are not absolutely needed but they will certainly make your life way easier.

This being said, the rate to pull top tier 5* Sync Pairs is extremely low. You have a 7% chance to pull a 5* and if you are looking for a specific 5*, you have a 1% chance. However, you have a 2% chance to pull the banner unit which is Olivia and Blue at the moment.

One of the major complaints that players have is the inability to acquire more gems via story mode and all the training/co-op challenges. If you manage to complete just about everything in the game, you can do up to 30 single scouts or 3 multi scouts. You might get lucky and pull your desired character or a top-tier character otherwise it's just a 3* fiesta with rare sightings of 4*.

However, DeNa has just rewarded everyone with 6000 free gems! This was the compensation for a bug regarding the move Dire Hit/Dire Hit all where the effect didn't match the description. Well, who doesn't like free stuff? This will allow you to do 20 single scouts or 2 multi scouts.

You can pull for the Sync Pairs right now, or you can save it for the upcoming banner.(Grass and Water event) Whatever the case may be its a well-appreciated move by DeNa. You can claim the free Gems via Gift Box.