Pokemon Masters: Short guide to rerolling in the game

kuldeep FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 9 // 18 Sep 2019, 18:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pokemon Masters.

Pokemon Masters is a Gacha game which means you recruit characters by using free gems or paid gems. However, there is a small thing you can do to guarantee yourself an account with good Sync pairs. You keep resetting your account until you get your desired Pokemon. This method is called rerolling and it is used by many players in almost every Gacha game.

How to reroll in Pokemon Masters?

As soon as you enter the game, connect your game with your Nintendo account. If you don't have a Nintendo account you can head over to the Nintendo website an make one for free. Whenever you start a with a new account in Pokemon Masters you are given a bunch of free gems.

Use these gems for Sync Pair Scout and if you get your desired pair you can keep the account. If you are unable to land your desired Sync Pair head over to Settings and then to Account. There should be an option "Delete Save Data", select the option and delete your Pokemon Masters account.

Now relaunch the game, and you should be able to start from zero again. Since you already connected your Nintendo account you don't need to redo it. You should have your gems back which will allow you to pull for Sync Pairs again. Repeat this process until you find your desired Sync Pairs.

When to Reroll?

Ideally, it's suggested to reroll when you are just starting with the game since you have no progress in the story mode. If you reroll when you have already progressed through the story mode you will automatically lose all the progress.

You can also wait for special events since the game usually hands extra gems at that period. The launch celebration event is active right now so this might be the ideal time.

What Sync Pairs to reroll for?

Olivia/Lycanroc, Phoebe/Ducslops, Kris/Fearaligator, and Blue/Pidgeot are currently the most sought out Sync Pairs in the game. Try to get these Sync Pairs from your Sync Pair Scout.

Rerolling will make your progression through the game extremely easy. However, it might take a while before you land your desired Sync Pairs. This is not a must-do thing as you can always grind your way through the game.