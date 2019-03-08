Pokemon Mobile Games have earned $2.5 Billion globally

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 39 // 08 Mar 2019, 18:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Pokemon Company has seen tremendous success on its mobile platform games, netting $2.5 billion in total from all over the world. The report was shared by mobile application data analyst company, Sensor Tower. Ok, I actually didn't even know about most of these games till pretty recently.

Unsurprisingly, Niantic's Pokemon Go is the game that earned almost all of the revenue for Pokemon, netting about $2.45 billion out of the entire amount. There are 5 other games that are officially released by the Pokemon Company on mobile: Pokémon Shuffle, Pokémon Duel, Pokémon Quest, Pokémon: Magikarp Jump and Pokémon TCG Online.

The second best performer is Pokemon Shuffle, netting about $25 million. Pokemon Shuffle was originally released on the 3DS in 2015. It is a puzzle based game which allows players to battle Pokemon by matching and eliminating tiles (much like Bejeweled and Candy Crush).

Pokemon Duel has the second highest downloads after Pokemon Go but didn't have nearly the same financial success as Pokemon Shuffle. Pokemon Duel is a strategy based board game where you have to use Pokemon action figures to defeat your opponent.

And of course, there is the Pokemon TCG game which has been around the 90s as well. Although it uses digital cards instead of the good old physical cards, it was seen with some popularity. Although it was overshadowed by the many digital card games out there today.

Nintendo has been considering releasing games on mobile for a while. The market has become huge, it is very easily accessible and players won't second-guess buying as much as they do with a console AND game.

Pokemon has always been released on Nintendo's handheld systems, starting with the Gameboy in 1996 and Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon on the 3DS in 2017. The latest generation of Pokemon, Sword, and Shield, will be seeing a release on Switch which is probably their biggest release yet.

Advertisement