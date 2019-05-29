×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pokemon News: What are all these newly announced Pokemon apps about?

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
6   //    29 May 2019, 20:28 IST

Image result for pokemon mobile

The Pokemon company has announced a streak of new upcoming games for mobile and the Switch. This isn't including Pokemon: Sword and Shield. We will get more details on the next generation of Pokemon Games in the next Nintendo Direct and possibly E3.

Ever since the roaring success of Pokemon Go, there is a push for mobile-based Pokemon games more than ever. There have been many of them but they were not nearly as successful as Pokemon Go. Let's take a look at some of the new announcements.

Pokemon Home

Pokemon Home is not a game, but a new cloud service that allows you to transfer Pokemon through apps. It will be available on iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch. It is not clear if Pokemon Home will be replacing Pokemon Bank, a service which allowed players who played the 3DS games to store their Pokemon in the cloud.

Hopefully Pokemon Home allows a cross connection with Bank so that old Pokemon don't get lost for no reason. We are not sure if this will be linked to Pokemon Go either.

Pokemon Sleep

You walked around and travelled to different locations in Pokemon Go. Pokemon Sleep is another lifestyle app which seems to be a playful, Pokemon-themed which aims to track a person's sleeping patterns. There are multiple apps and smartwatches that do this but what's not to love about a Pokemon themed sleeping tracker?

Pokemon Masters

It isn't clear what type of game Pokemon Masters will be. What we do know is that it is going to be a mobile app and it will feature many Pokemon Master Trainers from the games including Lance, Cynthia, Steven and others. It is speculated to be a "gacha" game where collectables and advancements are from slots or other randomizers.

New Detective Pikachu for Nintendo Switch

Detective Pikachu was not only a successful film but also a cute little game for the 3DS (which the movie was inspired from). It was a relatively easy game to clear but still great fun. We don't know if the Detective Pikachu for the Switch will be a sequel or a remake but it will be a great addition to the Switch.

For all the latest video game news, visit Sportskeeda



Tags:
Pokemon Go Nintendo Switch
Advertisement
Pokemon News: Pokemon Sword & Shield announced for Nintendo Switch
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go: 3 legendary Pokemon raids including Groudon returning in May, June and July
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: 3 things we know about the Galar Region so far
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: Allegedly leaked new Pokemon revealed
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go: Bagon Community Day announced for April
RELATED STORY
Pokemon News: A new Pokemon game is coming to iOS and Android
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go: New Eevolutions and more Gen 4 Pokemon's
RELATED STORY
Harry Potter Wizards Unite: The Pokemon Go creators launch an open beta
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Go News: New Sinnoh Evolutions and Raid Balances Added With New Update
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: A leak suggests surprising new Evolution in Gen 8
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us