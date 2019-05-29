Pokemon News: What are all these newly announced Pokemon apps about?

The Pokemon company has announced a streak of new upcoming games for mobile and the Switch. This isn't including Pokemon: Sword and Shield. We will get more details on the next generation of Pokemon Games in the next Nintendo Direct and possibly E3.

Ever since the roaring success of Pokemon Go, there is a push for mobile-based Pokemon games more than ever. There have been many of them but they were not nearly as successful as Pokemon Go. Let's take a look at some of the new announcements.

Pokemon Home

Pokemon Home is not a game, but a new cloud service that allows you to transfer Pokemon through apps. It will be available on iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch. It is not clear if Pokemon Home will be replacing Pokemon Bank, a service which allowed players who played the 3DS games to store their Pokemon in the cloud.

Hopefully Pokemon Home allows a cross connection with Bank so that old Pokemon don't get lost for no reason. We are not sure if this will be linked to Pokemon Go either.

Pokemon Sleep

You walked around and travelled to different locations in Pokemon Go. Pokemon Sleep is another lifestyle app which seems to be a playful, Pokemon-themed which aims to track a person's sleeping patterns. There are multiple apps and smartwatches that do this but what's not to love about a Pokemon themed sleeping tracker?

Pokemon Masters

It isn't clear what type of game Pokemon Masters will be. What we do know is that it is going to be a mobile app and it will feature many Pokemon Master Trainers from the games including Lance, Cynthia, Steven and others. It is speculated to be a "gacha" game where collectables and advancements are from slots or other randomizers.

Announcement 4⃣



Dreaming of becoming a Pokémon master? This is your time!



Get ready for Pokémon Masters, a new game that allows you to battle alongside your favorite Pokémon Trainers from the main series RPGs. #PokemonMasters pic.twitter.com/RNFxswsDFp — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

New Detective Pikachu for Nintendo Switch

Detective Pikachu was not only a successful film but also a cute little game for the 3DS (which the movie was inspired from). It was a relatively easy game to clear but still great fun. We don't know if the Detective Pikachu for the Switch will be a sequel or a remake but it will be a great addition to the Switch.

