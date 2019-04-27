Pokemon Sword and Shield: 6 features that we want in the game

Pokemon Sword and Shield is one of the most anticipated titles on the Nintendo Switch this year. The Generation 8 Pokemon Game is expected to launch in late 2019. There have been speculations and leaks such as a new "Spirit Armor" which is supposedly a new feature.

Sword and Shield will be the first new generation game for the Nintendo Switch. Pokemon Let's Go: Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee showed us the true capabilities of a Pokemon game on the Switch. The last games, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon introduced some new features as well and had a much bigger map. It seems like with Sword and Shield we'll get an even bigger map.

We don't know what to expect from the new games but here are 6 features that would make Pokefans pretty happy.

#6 New Eevee Evolutions

We previously wrote about Gen 8 possibly having a new Eeveelution. Every even numbered generation (except Gen 1) introduced a new Eeveelution. Gen 2 had Umbreon and Espeon, Gen 4 had Glaceon and Leafeon and Gen 6 had the new Fairy Type Sylveon.

Based on the theme of the game, we should hopefully get a new Eeveelution such as a Steel-Type Eevee. There are still many potential types Eevee could evolve into!

#5 Pokemon Following

Pokemon following the trainer was a thing in Pokemon Yellow, Pokemon HeartGold & Soulsilver as well as Let's Go: Eevee and Pikachu. It was a nice little feature which allowed you to interact with your Pokemon in the overworld as you walk with them.

Unfortunately, it looks like it may not be a thing in Sword and Shield. But that is simply based on speculation and not seeing it in the gameplay footage. Pokemon following with interactions would also be a great feature to have, which brings us to the next point.

